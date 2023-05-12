Asian Cup 2023 logo unveiled: Everything you need to know

A new logo for the Asian Cup 2023 was unveiled ahead of the draw ceremony in Qatar.

The official logo of the Asian Cup 2023 was launched during the draw ceremony for the tournament at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

The logo was unveiled in the presence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa and Qatar Football Association (QFA) president H.E. Shaikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani.

Qatar, who are the reigning champions of the tournament are set to host the competition this time which starts on January 12, 2024.

All you need to know about the Asian Cup 2023 logo

The newly Asian Cup 2023 launched logo is a combination of the silhouette of the famous Asian Cup trophy with unique cultural elements that shows the tournament’s spirit. The lines of the trophy draw inspiration from the feathers of the majestic falcon, a bird with historical significance to the nation of Qatar, and the petals of Asia’s indigenous lotus flower.

The top of the logo is maroon which is Qatar’s national color. The typography is inspired by Arabic calligraphy, paying homage to the nation’s language. Finally, the logo is tailed with a shape resembling a diamond, which is the Arabic “nuqta” or dot that can be seen across many Arabic letters and is considered to be a symbol of clarity in Arabic writing.

What has been said about the new Asian Cup 2023 logo?

Speaking on the new Asian Cup 2023 logo, AFC president, Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, said: “The logo’s design reinforces the ambitions of the AFC and the LOC to leverage on Asia’s most prestigious showpiece to underline football as the Continent’s number one sport by engaging with the hundreds of millions of passionate fans of Asian football, whilst also presenting pronounced elements of the dazzling AFC Asian Cup™ trophy unveiled at the last edition as well as the warm Qatari and Arabic culture.”

QFA president and chairman of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 LOC, H.E. Shaikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani opined, “We are excited to once again welcome football fans to Qatar for what we hope will be the best AFC Asian Cup™ yet. Football has the power to unite people, promote important cultural exchange and leave a lasting legacy for Qatar and the entire Continent.

“The reveal of the tournament’s logo highlights the richness of Qatar’s culture and puts in motion a countdown to the Continent’s most prestigious football tournament. In the months ahead, the LOC will work closely with the AFC to create a memorable experience for fans and players alike, and showcase the tremendous talent that Asia has to offer.”

When is the Asian Cup 2023?

The Asian Cup 2023 will kick off in Qatar on January 12, 2024, and will run until February 10. This is the third time that Qatar are hosting the competition after 1988 and 2011.