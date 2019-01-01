Asian Cup 2019: What is Timo Werner’s advice for Jeje

The Germany striker had words of encouragement for India’s Jeje Lalpekhlua who is going through a lean patch currently…

Timo Werner, who plies trade for Red Bull Leipzig, failed to make a mark in the 2018 World Cup as he couldn’t score a single goal in 266 minutes against the likes of Sweden, Mexico and South Korea.

Ahead of the Asian Cup, India’s Jeje Lalpekhlua too is undergoing a poor run of form as the Mizoram striker hasn’t found the back of the net in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season in over 550 minutes. In fact his last goal for the club came last season on March 13th.

The German striker had a few words of wisdom for the Chennaiyin FC striker as India gear up to face Thailand this weekend.

“Jeje, the Mizo snipper, take aim and shoot!”

Bundesliga Legend Lothar Matthaus, who was in India last month, sent his good wishes for Stephen Constantine’s Blue Tigers who are making their fourth Asian Cup appearance.

“From everyone here at the Bundesliga, we wish the Indian Team the best of luck. Back the Blue!’’ exclaimed Matthaus.