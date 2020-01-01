Ashutosh Mehta - We want to win the derby and the I-League for Mohun Bagan fans

Ashutosh Mehta thanked Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna for trusting his abilities...

Ashutosh Mehta had harboured the dream of donning the Green and Maroon jersey for a long time and it finally happened in a summer of 2019 when the flamboyant right-back was roped in by .

Incidentally, the player had made his debut and played his 100th professional match against and now being a part of the team, the player is living his dream.

“It was always my dream to play for Mohun Bagan and now that I am wearing this jersey feels surreal.”

The youngster who had once dreamt of playing for Mohun Bagan is now an experienced professional and the defender had a very matured answer when asked about his feeling before playing the derby.

Speaking to Goal, Mehta said, “The feeling is of course very good. I am very excited to play this match. It is important to get the three points in this game. The derby is about pride. When it comes to pride, you have to show more personality, discipline, better attitude, determination, grit and you have to work harder. Really looking forward to the match, the three points will help us in the long run.”

This is not the first time the Mumbai-born player would take part in the Kolkata derby. He got baptized in Kolkata football four months ago when Mohun Bagan faced in the Calcutta Football League (CFL).

When asked about the difference between the two derbies, the defender quipped, “The situation has definitely changed. We are a better team now. We are learning new things every day. So definitely it is a better team now from what it was in the CFL.”

The former Mumbai FC player refused to tag themselves as favourites irrespective of the opposition’s poor form.

“You cannot make any prediction about the derby. On that given day anything can happen, anyone can win. It is not like East Bengal’s form is poor or we are in a good form. Derby is always 50-50. All the players are good so whoever gives their best on the pitch will win the match.”

Mehta did not have a very smooth start to his campaign at his dream club as he remained injured for a considerable period of time. But as the commenced, the full-back has established himself to be one of the key members of the Mohun Bagan side.

The player though thanked head coach Kibu Vicuna for believing in his abilities and trusting him which gave him the confidence to make a comeback and cement his place in the starting lineup of Mohun Bagan.

“I try to keep things very simple and try to get the most out of it. I just need to work hard and keep on improving. I want to learn new things. This form, this consistency is very important. My aim is to be consistent throughout the season. I learned a lot from the coach. I learned a lot of new things this season. It is always nice when a coach trusts a player. I want to thank our coach."

Mehta urged the Green and Maroons fans to be patient and back the team as he feels that the fans’ support is motivation for the team.

“I request the fans to be patient and keep supporting us. Your love and support motivate us and we will not let you down. We want to win the derby and finally the I-League for the fans.”