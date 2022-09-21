Asensio reacts to Barcelona transfer links as Real Madrid star opens up on contract uncertainty

Marco Asensio has opened up on being linked to Barcelona, with his Real Madrid contract set to expire next summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Asensio has held several rounds of discussions over a possible contract extension with Madrid, but those talks are yet to bear fruit. With his current deal set to run out in the summer of 2023, he is being linked with a move to Barcelona as a free agent.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked whether he could join the Catalan club, the winger told COPE: "I honestly don't know. Like Barca, many have come out. I am focused on the present and giving everything with the national team and with my club. I have not valued it nor have I thought about it. I can't give you an answer."

He added: "This morning I had 200 messages. I am in a world where there are many rumors. It's normal because in January I can sign with any club and more will come out. We are in that circle that I cannot control."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asensio finds himself way down the pecking order at Madrid behind the likes of Rodrygo and Federico Valverde. Against Mallorca recently, he threw a bottle and his bib after he was not brought on after warming up.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In the next match, against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, he made most of the opportunity handed to him and scored a stunner. However, stiff competition in the squad means he is not guaranteed regular minutes. which might force him to leave the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR ASENSIO? The 26-year-old has been called up by Luis Enrique for Spain's Nations League meetings with Switzerland and Portugal on September 25 and 28 respectively.