Asamoah Gyan, Mubarak Wakaso and Jonathan Mensah react to Agyemang-Badu's Ghana retirement

The Hellas Verona midfielder has received well-wishes from his now former international teammates

Veteran striker Asamoah Gyan, -based Mubarak Wakaso and captain Jonathan Mensah have paid tribute to compatriot Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu who announced his retirement from international duty on Thursday.

Hellas Verona midfielder Badu called time on his time with the Black Stars after 12 years of service, including appearances at the World Cup and multiple (Afcon) representations.

He made about 70 appearances and scored about 10 goals, including a 2012 Fifa Puskas Award nomination, since making his debut against Lesotho in 2008.

"Thank you for the great moments we shared in the National team Jersey. All the best in everything you do bro," Legon Cities striker Gyan, who played together with Badu at the 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017 Afcon tournaments and the 2014 World Cup in , posted on Twitter.

"Nana we will forever miss you, wish you good luck in everything," former Deportivo midfielder Wakaso also posted.

USA-based defender Mensah, who played together with Badu at international senior level and youth level, including the 2009 U20 Afcon and Fifa U20 World Cup where Ghana won both tournaments, was not left out.

"Grateful to have shared the field with this warrior through the years in the national team. Nothing but love for you my brother," the Columbus Crew skipper wrote on Twitter.

At senior level, Badu's closest chance of helping Ghana to a title came in 2010 and 2015 where the Black Stars finished as losing finalists.

Although it's been a while I've been out of the national team, I'm here today to say the nation has been excellent to me throughout my career with the national team,'' Badu wrote in his retirement announcement.

''On this day after talking to my family and loved ones, I think it's time to officially retire from the national team.

''I've tried several times to win the Afcon for the nation after winning the U20 Afcon and the World Cup. We came close twice, but it's a bit disappointing that we couldn’t win it.

''I, however, believe my colleagues who are now in the national team will do that for us in the coming years.”