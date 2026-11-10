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Bayern Munich have reportedly been keeping a close eye on Nicolo Tresoldi. Could the Germany Under-21 striker make a spectacular move this summer?

The German record champions have sent scouts to Belgium several times to watch Tresoldi at Club Brugge, according to tz and the Münchner Merkur . Although Harry Kane only recently extended his contract until 2029, Bayern reportedly see Tresoldi as a potential "second weapon" at centre-forward alongside the England star.

Tresoldi is under contract at Brugge until 2029. His eight goals in eleven Jupiler Pro League games and five in four Champions League appearances (including a historic hat-trick against Inter Milan) have put him on the radar of other top clubs, not just Bayern.

Are AC Milan Nicolo Tresoldi's preferred club?

Last summer, the list of clubs interested in Tresoldi was already long and high-profile. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were linked with moves at different times, while Borussia Dortmund were also repeatedly named as potential buyers.

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For his part, Tresoldi apparently has another destination in mind if he decides to join a leading European club next summer. "He fell in love with Kaka, Inzaghi and Pato — and it was impossible to talk him out of it," his father Emmanuele recently told Gazzetta dello Sport, adding: "His dream is to wear the AC Milan shirt." For that reason, Milan have reportedly declared a move for the sought-after forward "a matter for the bosses".

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However, the Rossoneri are some way from the heights of their once-glorious history. Milan are in the Europa League, not the Champions League, this season. In 2024/25, Feyenoord Rotterdam knocked them out of the Champions League in the play-offs after the league phase. Their last league title came in 2022, and arch-rivals Inter have dominated Italian club football since then.

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Would a move to Bayern Munich even make sense for Tresoldi?

In Germany, Bayern Munich hold that dominant status. The Munich club have also reached the Champions League semi-finals twice in the past three years and are considered among the leading contenders for the title this year. But their squad is extremely well stocked on paper, particularly in attack and especially through the middle.

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That makes a reliable alternative to Luis Diaz on the left wing the expected transfer priority next summer. Bayern do lack a genuine number nine besides Kane. Yet coach Vincent Kompany and sporting director Max Eberl stressed after last summer's transfer window that the newly signed Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry were already suitable alternatives if Kane could not play.

Fit and available, the Englishman is irreplaceable for Bayern. He doesn't just finish chances and score goals, but also starts attacks from deep and sets up goals (ten assists in 15 games this season). Kane has missed only seven competitive matches through injury in the three years since his move to Munich, another reason for Tresoldi to think twice if Bayern come calling.

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At his age and stage of development, Tresoldi needs playing time at the highest level. A move away from the Belgian league would make sense, but Bayern could offer him little room behind Kane, their established first choice in most games. Competition for other attacking positions is also extremely strong.

An intense transfer battle may not make sense for Bayern, either. Brugge are unlikely to let Tresoldi, who has so far recorded 37 goals and ten assists in 75 games, leave for a bargain fee. tz and Münchner Merkur report an asking price of between 40 and 50 million euros.

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A winter departure is completely out of the question anyway, according to the Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad. Tresoldi will be "not for sale" at the turn of the year, and it is also "completely irrelevant" how many major offers arrive for the German-Italian or who makes them. Things could look very different in the summer, however.

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Will Tresoldi play for Germany or Italy?

Those are likely to be turbulent months for Tresoldi in any case. The 22-year-old, who only moved from Hannover 96 to Brugge in July 2025 for a reported 7.5 million euros, first hopes to win the European Championship with Germany's Under-21 side in Serbia and Albania. Then come decisions about his club future and which national team to represent.

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Born in Cagliari, Tresoldi moved to Germany with his parents as a teenager for work-related reasons. He is eligible to represent Italy and Germany, and could also play for Argentina, his mother's home country, in future. Much points to a contest between the DFB and the Italian federation for his services.

National-team coach Roberto Mancini recently confirmed that he and technical director Claudio Ranieri are making intensive efforts to win over Tresoldi. "I have spoken to Tresoldi, and Ranieri has spoken to him too," Mancini said, adding: "I think he has to feel the desire to play for Italy. He was born in Italy, just like his father, who became European champion with the Under-21s. I believe there is a possibility that he will choose the Azzurri." Mancini added: "He knows he can be an important player for us."

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Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp has also spoken to Tresoldi several times, but the striker recently put off making a decision. "My heart is a bit 50:50 between Italy and Germany," he said in September. Tresoldi wants to continue playing for the DFB side until the Under-21 European Championship in summer 2027. Only then will he make his final decision.