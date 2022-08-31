Arteta wowed by Martinelli's technique for winning goal vs Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta was left impressed by Gabriel Martinelli's technique as the Arsenal attacker fired in the winning goal against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

The forward snuck in at back post to net winner

Arteta highlighted the threat of the Brazilian

Arsenal now have five wins from five

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian nipped in at the back post to meet a cross from Bukayo Saka and fire past Emiliano Martinez to put his side 2-1 up in the second half of the Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 21-year-old's finish stood out to the Gunners coach, who was full of praise in his press conference, saying: "The goal of Gabi Martinelli is a really difficult technique, the height of the ball, the angle he's getting, the way he's approaching the ball, he still managed to hit the target and that always gives you a chance."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinelli's strike secured three points for the north London side and protected their perfect start to the new campaign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Bukayo Saka's assist for Martinelli was his 17th in the Premier League for Arsenal. Only Cesc Fabregas (38), Wayne Rooney (22) and Michael Owen (18) have registered more assists in the Premier League before turning 21.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners hope to preserve their perfect run on Sunday when they take on a Manchester United side that recently claimed victories against Liverpool and Southampton.