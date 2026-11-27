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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given the latest updates on several of his players ahead of Sunday's eagerly awaited clash with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, confirming that goalkeeper David Raya has returned to training and that French defender William Saliba is close to playing again after recovering from injury.

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A shoulder injury kept Raya out of Arsenal's midweek Champions League match, a 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund. He's back in training now, Arteta confirmed, and the club treat every player the same way, working to get them all into the best possible condition.

On the importance of Raya regaining his fitness, the Spaniard said, according to Sky Sports: "This is what we do with every player, we treat them all the same way. All the players have the same mentality, and we want them to be in the best possible condition."

Could Kepa Arrizabalaga step in instead? Arteta was full of praise for the Spanish goalkeeper's experience: "The experience Kepa has is incredible, whether through the teams he has played for or the clubs he has joined and the trophies he has won."

Then there's Saliba. Arteta explained when the French defender, now recovered from injury, will be back in action: "He hasn't played football for a long time, and he can play a certain number of minutes. He is training well, he will get minutes in the next few games and he will confirm what he has already shown, that he is an exceptional player."

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So how many minutes can Saliba manage? The Arsenal boss explained: "After he gets more training, his involvement is likely to increase, but it will depend on the nature of the game and how much effort he has to put in during it. He understands the situation well, but he is certainly very excited to get back to playing."

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Arteta was also asked how much the problems Manchester City are facing off the pitch affect their results on it. His answer: "That is a question that should be put to them. All I can say is that when I watch them play, in many games they do more than their opponents to deserve to win, but that is football."

Victory on Sunday would take Arsenal nine points clear of City, and Arteta underlined how much home games against direct rivals matter: "When we play at home against the big teams, those games become decisive in the title race, and we know how important they are. But we are still in November, and we still have a lot of games ahead of us."

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Arteta had warm words for City head coach Enzo Maresca, stressing his personal regard for him and his admiration for his character and approach to football : "I know Enzo on a personal level, and he is a wonderful person. He lives and breathes football, he has great analytical ability, he was a special player, and he has already begun a great coaching career. Everything about him is very positive."

Defending the Premier League title is a different challenge from chasing it for the first time, and Arteta believes the desire to win it again gives his side extra motivation: "Yes, there is a greater desire to repeat the achievement and to relive those moments together. Everyone puts in an exceptional effort every week, whether in analysing opponents, creating the right atmosphere within the team or working to win every game."

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Do Arsenal and City actually like each other? Arteta wasn't sure: "I don't know. You admire the opponent, the level they produce and the way they work, and you certainly learn from it. That gives you the motivation to reach a different level, the level Manchester City have brought to this league, because what they have achieved is unprecedented."

With fixtures piling up, Arteta revealed how he keeps the mood positive and gives his players room to enjoy training: "The real enjoyment lies in being on the pitch and training. If that is not enjoyable for us, then we have a problem. In doing so, we can find moments of energy and creativity, and not make every day a repeat of the day before. The players love playing and training."