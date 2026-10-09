Arteta refuses to open fire on Manchester City and sends a decisive message to Arsenal fans

Questions are mounting over how the Manchester City case could shape the Premier League title race, and Mikel Arteta finds himself wrestling with a set of thorny issues that stretch well beyond Saturday's visit of Leeds United. The Arsenal manager has plenty on his plate: the legal controversy swirling around one of his biggest rivals, the sting of a recent defeat to Brighton, and the start of a new chapter after signing a fresh contract. Through it all, the Spaniard is trying to drag attention back to what matters most to him, building a side capable of dominating and delivering the ambitions of its supporters.

Ahead of tomorrow's clash with Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in the sixth round of the Premier League, Arteta used his press conference to address the Manchester City case and the continuing controversy around it. He also touched on his ambitions with Arsenal, his reasons for staying on, and the fitness of several key players, chief among them Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Ezri Konsa.

On the City case, Arteta trod carefully. He refused to be drawn into further discussion before the legal procedures are complete and the appeal is settled.

Arsenal's manager said he fully understood why the questions keep coming, but he stressed the need to respect the procedures, the timeline and the existing legal path, explaining that the case had not yet reached its conclusion.

He added: "It is extremely important that we respect the procedures, the timeline and the existing path, which has not yet been settled, given that there is an appeal in the case. My position, as well as the club's position, is not to make any further comments until the matter is resolved."

That stance let the Spaniard sidestep any fresh judgement on the case. He made clear Arsenal have no wish to overstep the limits set by the ongoing procedures, however sensitive the matter and however much it might shape the mood of the title race.

Matters did not stop there. Arteta was asked whether the City developments had coloured his memories of his own time on the club's coaching staff, but he held to his earlier line, insisting the case is still live and that he must respect its course.

It is out of his hands, he explained, so the focus has to be on what his team can control: preparing for matches and producing their best against whoever stands in front of them.

Pressed on whether the case needs settling this season, Arteta backed those running it to reach the right outcome. He trusts the procedures will be completed properly.

Has the Premier League's image been damaged?

The questions then turned to the league's reputation, and whether the case had tarnished the image of a competition widely rated among the best in the world.

Again Arteta declined to pass final judgement before the procedures conclude. Forming a clear opinion, he said, is tied to what the case eventually produces. "There are procedures that have not yet been settled, so the matter is still under consideration. We can form a clear opinion once the case is resolved, but for now I am not prepared to make any comments."

Asked a different question, whether the Premier League remains the best in the world, the Spaniard did not hesitate for a second. His answer was an emphatic yes. He pointed to the competition's exceptional standing for a host of reasons, drawing on more than 20 years in English football, and spoke of his pride at being part of it.

He also saluted the clubs who punch above their weight through smart use of resources, naming Brighton and Brentford as examples of sides producing striking results despite smaller budgets than the giants. Arsenal, he noted, came unstuck against Brighton only a few weeks ago, a reminder that thriving in the Premier League is not simply about how much you spend. Quality of work, planning and preparation count just as much.

Could City's situation end up working in Arsenal's favour? Arteta refused to be drawn into calculations about his rivals' fate. His team cannot control any of it.

The priority, he stressed, is to make the most of the resources at his disposal and prepare as well as possible for what comes next, with Leeds United due at the Emirates after the international break.

He said: "This is something outside our control. As for what falls within our control, it is how prepared we are. All our international players have returned in the best possible condition to enable us to beat Leeds tomorrow, and that is the focus of our attention."

Those words lay bare his desire to keep his players clear of the controversy and to stop the City case becoming a talking point inside the dressing room, at a time when Arsenal must rediscover their rhythm after the Brighton stumble.

Contract renewal: the start of a new phase in the Arsenal project

Away from the thornier topics, Arteta spoke about his new deal and his delight at extending a journey that began almost seven years ago.

The Spaniard framed the decision as far more than a contractual formality. It was, he said, an extension of a shared belief between himself and the board about the future and the ambitions both sides are chasing. "I feel a great honour. My family and I are extremely grateful to continue enjoying this amazing journey that began nearly seven years ago."

From the very start, he explained, the understanding with Arsenal's hierarchy had been there. The atmosphere during the talks about the future was among the clearest signs that staying was the right call.

Looking into the officials' faces and seeing the enthusiasm in their eyes as they spoke about the next phase mattered to him. He singled out Stan Kroenke and Josh Kroenke for praise, along with chief executive Richard Garlick, director of football operations James King and sporting director Andrea Berta, as well as his coaching staff and players.

Even so, Arteta warned that a new contract guarantees nothing. It places everyone before a renewed responsibility, and staying at the level the club craves demands daily work and the earning of the standing the team has reached.

Dream of dominance: Arteta sketches the features of Arsenal's future

Arteta made no secret of his hunger to build a stable, successful era at Arsenal, one capable of challenging for titles year after year. But reaching a period of true dominance, he cautioned, takes more than a squad of fine players or a handful of good results.

It demands relentless effort, he explained, and the entrenching of the high standards the club is chasing, all while keeping the enthusiasm, passion and energy he sees as essential to keep moving forward.

His team know exactly how far they have come and the standards they must hold, he said, yet he senses an ambition inside the club that reaches further still. He wants to keep developing the group rather than settle for what has been achieved.

Asked which moments make him proudest, and whether his bond with the supporters means more than silverware, Arteta tied it back to the way the team was built and to the growing sense that everyone has become part of a single entity.

Arsenal now have a clear identity, a defined ambition and a shared vision of the path ahead, he affirmed, calling that cohesion one of the great gains of his time at the club.

The remarks land as Arsenal push to convert their project into tangible silverware, with expectations soaring now that Arteta has committed his future and the board has renewed its faith in him.

Is Arteta thinking of leaving or taking a break?

The Spaniard also reflected on his relationship with the job, and whether he sees himself carrying on for years or might one day need to step away from the grind of management.

His focus, he insisted, is firmly on the present. He prefers to treat each day as a fresh chance to enjoy the work rather than fret about what might come years down the line.

He said: "The matter is about today, and we hope it extends to tomorrow. This is how we should live this profession. You have to enjoy the journey, that is the most important thing, and it is the greatest lesson I have learned over the years."

Having supportive people around him, he pointed out, is one of the biggest reasons for his contentment. The support he has received throughout his career made him feel valued and helped him enjoy what he does.

Had he ever considered walking away from a new deal? Making such a call, he revealed, forces a coach to take stock of his feelings and his energy and to weigh up his relationship with those around him.

The crucial question for him is whether the desire to carry on is still strong enough, and whether those around him share the same hunger. His answer was yes, he said, though he would revisit it if that feeling ever changed.

A career break is nowhere on his radar right now. He spoke of a fierce love for the job, waking each morning charged with the energy and the appetite to keep going.

Some people, he added, urge him to take a rest, yet he finds he can recharge even in short breaks during the day because the work is a genuine passion.

On the pressure and tension that come with management, Arteta said he grasps the talk about how hard the profession is, but he refuses to see his own work through that lens. He fixes instead on the ambition, the drive and the passion that keep pushing him on.

Working every day in a field he loves is a huge privilege, he affirmed, and the day he loses that feeling will be the sign to stop and think again.

Arsenal injuries: doubts over Rice, Havertz and Konsa

On the football side, Arteta gave an update on the fitness of several players before the Leeds game, with his internationals filtering back from national duty.

Declan Rice was the name drawing most scrutiny after he left the England camp. The manager said his situation must be handled with care, given the physical problems the midfielder has carried since returning from the World Cup.

The sheer volume of matches Rice has racked up over the past three years forces the staff to make considered calls on his involvement, Arteta explained, and treating his condition wisely was the right move.

Arsenal are hopeful he will be available against Leeds, he added, along with the other players whose fitness remains unresolved.

Havertz and Konsa both came back from international duty carrying knocks, Arteta noted, with the final decision on each resting on how they pull up before kick-off.

Havertz has a muscular injury, he explained, while Konsa also returned with physical issues, and he praised the strong lines of communication between Arsenal and the relevant people in the England camp.

Asked whether the pair might feature against Leeds, the Spaniard would only say they must wait until matchday. His staff will not gamble on any player before they are sure he can play without added risk.

Tzolis out for weeks, and the return of Hincapie, Mosquera and White

Christos Tzolis will miss the Leeds game, Arteta confirmed, after suffering a hamstring injury on duty with Greece.

The injury will sideline him for a few weeks, he pointed out, a fresh blow at a time when Arsenal need as many options as they can muster.

There was better news elsewhere. The manager confirmed Piero Hincapie, Cristhian Mosquera and Ben White are all fit again after picking up injuries before the international break.

Hincapie and Mosquera, he explained, worked hard to be ready for the Brighton game, but the staff opted against risking either in that match.

Max Dowman is also available again, Arteta said, having recovered from the injury he suffered with the England Under-19s, handing the staff another option before Leeds.

With doubts hanging over Rice, Havertz and Konsa, the hours before kick-off look decisive in shaping Arteta's line-up, as his staff juggle the need to win against the risk of aggravating those injuries.

Arteta's message to the supporters after the Brighton shock

Arteta closed by returning to the Brighton defeat, a result that cut deep inside Arsenal. The team know how badly it hurt the supporters, he said, and their job now is to answer on the pitch.

He said: "The message is clear: we feel great anguish and pain over what happened against Brighton, and our responsibility requires us to rid ourselves of this pain and to deliver the performance the supporters deserve."

Those words capture his determination to turn frustration into fuel for a return to winning ways, rather than let one slip derail the weeks ahead.

He also talked up the lift his players bring back from international duty. Watching them travel the world and represent their countries reassures him, he explained, and seeing them return with broad smiles tells him Arsenal is a home to them.

Caught between the City case he refuses to touch, his hunger to build a dominant era and a medical picture that throws up question marks before Leeds, Arteta seems intent on settling things his own way: focusing on what he can control, winning back the supporters' trust, and grinding on to turn the club's ambitions into reality.

The Leeds match will be a real test of Arsenal's capacity to shake off their recent defeat and rediscover their footing in the Premier League, with a manager who insists the road to the top is not paved by talking about rivals, but by what his team puts on the pitch.