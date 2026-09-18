The row between Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler is now a thing of the past. The Spaniard has confirmed the dispute that broke out between the pair during last season's meeting is over, just hours before the two clubs clash again in the Premier League.

Tempers had flared following the match between Brighton and Arsenal at the Amex Stadium last March, which ended in a 1-0 win for Arteta's side. It was a fixture that formed part of Arsenal's push to compete for the Premier League title.

The trouble didn't stop at the final whistle. Arteta and Hurzeler became embroiled in a row after the game, with tension running high given the nature of the encounter and the strength of the rivalry between the two sides.

Hurzeler's comments only added fuel to the fire. The German coach took aim at Arsenal's approach, saying afterwards that "only one team tried to play football".

Ahead of the new meeting, Arteta chose to draw a line under the affair. He insisted it was all in the past and that his relationship with Hurzeler is one of mutual respect.

The Arsenal manager said in the press conference : "It's all done, it has become part of the past. I have great respect for Fabian and what he has achieved, as well as for what Brighton have accomplished. It really is remarkable. I'm confident we will see a great game tomorrow."

Gyokeres against his former club

Arsenal's trip to Brighton on Saturday carries an added storyline. Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres could face his former club, a meeting that might hand the player a chance to recover some of his shine after a difficult start in London.

Even so, Gyokeres looks likely to start on the bench as he struggles to regain his best level. Kai Havertz, meanwhile, has made a more settled start, scoring three goals in six matches.

Arteta doesn't appear concerned about the Swede's faltering beginning. The Arsenal boss was keen to stress that the player still needs more time and minutes to adapt and produce his best.

Arteta explained: "Especially in the Premier League, he hasn't played a large number of minutes. But he played in Naples last week and put in a good performance, and I think it's also about seizing the right moments."

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Getting Gyokeres back to his usual level doesn't fall on the player alone, Arteta believes. The coaching staff and his team-mates share the load too, and the manager stressed the need to build the right environment for the striker to show his abilities.

He said: "We have to give him all the support and confidence he needs to produce the required performance. We know very well the potential of this player, his ability to score goals and what he can offer the team. The team is also carrying out somewhat different tasks this season, so it's a mix of both sides, and this is not a situation specific to Viktor alone, but applies to everyone."

Arsenal remain in a phase of continuous development, the Spaniard stressed. The process of getting the players and the team's style of play to click needs time, particularly given the changes in how the side has played this season.

He explained: "It's a continuous process of development that involves both the player and the team. And of course, our role, and my role in particular, is to try to align these elements, to find the right connections and to build the level of trust that allows the player to give his best to the team."

Arteta identifies the key to Gyokeres's return

Turning to the striker specifically, Arteta insisted the matter needn't be complicated. Gyokeres fundamentally needs more playing minutes and goals, which could hand him a major psychological boost.

The Arsenal manager said: "For a striker specifically, it's clear: he needs playing minutes and to score goals, because that gives him a big morale boost. We have a game tomorrow, and we hope he manages to achieve that."

Arsenal go into the Brighton fixture juggling two very different threads. The first belongs to the past, with Arteta having closed the chapter on his dispute with Hurzeler. The second is rooted in the present, as Gyokeres searches for the moment that could restore his confidence and give him the launch he has been waiting for in London.

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