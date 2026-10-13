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Arsenal's gem on the Argentina legend's list of future stars

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Mikel Arteta hopes Lionel Messi has got it right about Max Dowman.

Adidas named the 16-year-old on a list of 10 players tipped to write football's next chapter.

Messi is winding down his career after a recent farewell to the Argentina national team, and the focus has shifted to the rising stars who might fill the void he leaves behind.

Last Sunday, Adidas launched the third season of its "Messi +10" campaign, with the Argentine picking out the game's 10 best emerging talents.

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Asked about Messi's verdict on Dowman, the Arsenal manager said: "If Messi, the best player in history, says that, then I think his eyes are better than anybody else's. Hopefully he's right."

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Arteta added of Dowman: "In the few appearances he has made, he has already produced some incredible things. He is a player with exceptional talent. He is a joy to watch. The way he moves, the way he touches the ball, the way he carries himself, it's all different. That is what makes him unique."

To mark Messi's retirement from international football with Argentina, Adidas have released his new F50 'Futbol y Familia' boot.

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Dowman wore those boots, with Messi's blessing, in Arsenal training yesterday as the squad prepared for their Champions League meeting with Lille, according to The standard.