Mikel Arteta has laid down a clear marker over Arsenal's summer ambitions, insisting the capture of Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes is a key step towards taking the team to "the next level" while hinting that the Gunners are not done in the market.

The London club confirmed the £75 million signing of Guimaraes from Newcastle United on Saturday, making the 28-year-old midfielder their latest arrival of the summer window.

Arsenal were determined to parade Guimaraes in front of their fans inside the Emirates Stadium ahead of the friendly against Borussia Dortmund. The new man got a warm welcome.

Guimaraes sat out the match itself, a 3-2 defeat to Dortmund, but he is expected to make his debut in Wednesday's clash with Como.

Arteta: Guimaraes has the personality we need

Arteta wasted no time explaining why he pushed so hard for the signing. Guimaraes caught the club's eye not just for his technical ability but for his personality, ambition and knack for leading the group.

"I am very happy to have him with us," Arteta said. "We can see clearly, especially the energy he brought immediately to the training ground, that passion and the desire to come here and make great history with the club, and this is the ambition we need."

The Spanish coach continued: "We want to move to the next level, and we are completely convinced that we will need players with such a personality, desire and leadership qualities, to push everyone within the institution towards higher levels."

Guimaraes's arrival hands Arteta a deep and varied set of options in the middle of the park, adding to a group already packed with quality.

Names in that department now include Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Eberechi Eze and Mikel Merino, alongside Guimaraes.

Able to fill more than one role, the Brazilian gives Arteta extra solutions, making him a central figure in Arsenal's plans as they set out to defend their Premier League title.

Arteta reveals Guimaraes's qualities

The manager went into detail about what he expects Guimaraes to bring this season, pointing to his versatility and his impact across different phases of play.

"On the pitch, he is characterised by the flexibility that allows him to play in two different positions, according to our requirements or the opponent's style," he said. "He is a player who clearly possesses wonderful timing and an innate instinct for winning the ball back and building play very quickly."

He continued, in remarks reported by "BBC Sport": "He is also a player who is very good at delivering decisive passes to his teammates, moving between the lines, and breaking through the opponent's defences by moving in behind the defenders."

Rounding off his assessment, Arteta added: "In addition to that, he poses an attacking threat, as he possesses a goalscoring instinct and perfect timing for entering the penalty area, and he also has the ability to finish attacks successfully."

Arsenal continue their moves in the transfer market

The Gunners have already wrapped up the signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge and brought in goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer.

They also made a play for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, only for the player to settle his future by penning a new six-year contract with the Spanish club, slamming the door on any exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Vinicius deal fell through, but Arteta insists Arsenal will not scale back their ambitions. The club, he says, will keep hunting for players capable of delivering a qualitative leap.

"This is what we are trying to do," the Arsenal manager said. "If the right player is available in the market, one who is capable of significantly raising our level, then we look forward to that very much."

Arsenal, then, want to squeeze more quality out of what remains of the window as they gear up to fight on all fronts next season.

Arteta reveals developments in Timber and Saliba's injuries

Arteta also offered an update on defender Jurrien Timber, explaining the player still needs "weeks" before he regains full fitness and returns to the side.

William Saliba remains sidelined too, working through a recovery programme for a back injury.

Getting the pair back as soon as possible is the priority, with the new season looming and Arsenal's ambitions swelling after a raft of important signings.