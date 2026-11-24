Share Follow GOAL on Google

Arsenal continued to cement their place among Europe's elite after a hard-fought draw with Borussia Dortmund. The result brought them a historic Champions League milestone and moved them closer to equalling the longest unbeaten run in the competition's history.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta's side made life difficult for themselves at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening. Viktor Gyokeres put them ahead in the 10th minute, but Maximilian Beier pounced on a defensive lapse in the 55th minute to score for the visitors and earn a draw.

The English side moved up to 11 points and sit fifth for now. Dortmund, on 10 points, are provisionally seventh.

According to statistics from "Squawka", Arsenal have now gone 20 consecutive Champions League matches without defeat, excluding penalty shootouts. That puts them third on the list of the longest unbeaten runs in the competition's history.

Read also: Bouaddi makes history with an unprecedented Moroccan record in the Champions League

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta's side have won 14 and drawn 6 during that run, making them only the third team in the competition's history to reach 20 consecutive matches unbeaten.

Related Topics

Manchester City hold the record. They went 26 consecutive matches without defeat under former manager Pep Guardiola, a run that stretched from the 2022-23 season to 2024-25.

Manchester United are second on 25 consecutive matches unbeaten, set between the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons. Arsenal now sit alone in third after overtaking Dutch side Ajax's run.

Advertisement

Read also: "The second star is back where it belongs": Senegal's title-winning goalscorer sends a message to Morocco

Ajax had gone 19 consecutive matches unbeaten across the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons. Bayern Munich matched that figure twice, first between 2000-01 and 2001-02 and again between 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Advertisement

The list also includes Manchester United with two runs of 16 consecutive matches without defeat, from 1997 to 2000 and then between the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons.

Barcelona went 16 matches unbeaten between the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. Next comes 15, a mark set by Barcelona in 2005-06 and Real Madrid in 2016-17.

Advertisement

Arsenal's strong European campaign rolls on. They're now 6 unbeaten matches away from equalling Manchester City's record, and 7 would break it and give them the longest run in Champions League history outright.

Next up is a Premier League meeting with rivals Manchester City next Sunday. Their next tough Champions League test follows against Real Madrid on Wednesday 9 December at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement

Read also: "CAS" ruling threatens global achievement: will FIFA deduct 18 points from Morocco?