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Nottingham Forest FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Arteta builds a lethal weapon: Arsenal outstrip Europe's elite

N. Madueke
M. Arteta
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
Arsenal
Premier League
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
LaLiga
Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon
Ligue 1
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Juventus vs Lazio
Juventus
Lazio
Serie A
England
Spain
France
Germany
Italy

The art of winning by the bare minimum

Arsenal escaped the trap Nottingham Forest had set for them, snatching a hard-fought 1-0 win on Sunday at the City Ground in the seventh round of the Premier League.

The London side had drawn a blank for most of the afternoon. Then, on 80 minutes, Noni Madueke cracked the Forest defence, collecting a pass from Declan Rice and driving in from the left before unleashing a superb rocket of a shot that nestled in the net to hand his side three precious points.

Statistics network "Squawka" dug out a striking figure for Arsenal: 18 wins by a single goal over the past two seasons, more than any other club in Europe's big five leagues.

Fellow statistics network "Opta" added another. Arsenal have racked up the most 1-0 wins in the Premier League since Mikel Arteta took technical charge in December 2019, level with Everton on 32 apiece.


#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
7601115+618
W
W
L
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
16
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
17
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
712459-45
L
L
L
W
D
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation


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