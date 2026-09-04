Arteta: Alonso joining Chelsea made me happy, and this is the situation of the injured players ahead of the derby

Mikel Arteta has delivered the latest fitness updates on several of his players, ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Chelsea next Sunday.

The Gunners return to the Emirates Stadium off the back of two straight league wins over Coventry City and Aston Villa. Now Xabi Alonso's Chelsea provide the test, an all-London affair in north London.

Bruno Guimaraes made his first Premier League appearance in an Arsenal shirt against Aston Villa. He picked up a knock in the process, and Arteta confirmed the midfielder is being monitored ahead of Sunday.

Speaking in a press conference, Arteta said: "Bruno sustained a knock against Villa in the previous match, and he is being assessed. We hope he will be fine to take part in training on Saturday."

Ezri Konsa also faced his former club for the first time at Villa Park. The summer signing came on for Cristhian Mosquera, who had to leave the pitch with a physical problem.

"As for Cristhian, it was precautionary more than anything else, so we will have to see during the training session on Saturday how he feels," the manager explained.

Konsa, meanwhile, is fit and firmly in contention. "Ezri is definitely available in the squad, so we will see when we decide our line-up," Arteta added.

At the back, there was better news too. Arteta confirmed Jurrien Timber's recovery is progressing "very well" after he took part in full training alongside his team-mates.

William Saliba continues to build back towards full readiness. His inclusion in Arsenal's Champions League squad makes him eligible for the upcoming league phase matches.

"Jurrien is in a very good condition at the moment, he has spent a few weeks on the pitch and is training with us, so he is in a very good position," Arteta continued. "We will decide the extent of his involvement on Sunday after training on Saturday."



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Saliba's return, though, remains harder to pin down. "We really don't know how many weeks Willow will be out, because it is about the recovery process, and everything is a little different, and we know we have to respect certain deadlines," he went on.

"The progress has been very positive over the past few weeks, but we have to wait and see how the injury responds when we start to put some load on it," he added.

Off the pitch, Arteta made clear his affection for his squad after the close of the transfer window and ahead of the Chelsea game.

Arsenal completed five permanent deals over the summer. Piero Hincapie arrived on a permanent basis, alongside Illan Meslier, Christos Tzolis, Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa.

"I love my players. That is what I can say," he concluded. "I believe that at the end of the season we will put everyone in their place, so let's trust them. Let's make sure that we stand fully behind them, and that we do everything we can to help the amazing talent they possess."

Arteta and Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso grew up in the same city and both lived in the Merseyside area during their playing spells at Liverpool and Everton respectively.

On his relationship with Alonso, Arteta said: "I spoke to him before he joined Chelsea. But yes, I am very happy for him, as I said."

The bond runs deep. "It is amazing because we of course have the history that unites us, and the same is true with Andoni Iraola, and to face each other at this level, with the responsibility we carry in managing some of the best clubs in the country, is a very beautiful thing to experience," he went on.

"Our relationship has continued for many years, and we have shared some wonderful moments together," he concluded. "That is natural, but now there is competition, and when you face each other, you know what happens."