Mikel Arteta walked away frustrated despite Arsenal's 2-1 win over Chelsea at the Emirates on Sunday evening in the third round of the Premier League.

New signing Morgan Rogers put Chelsea ahead inside two minutes, but Arsenal hit back to win it through goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.





Arteta told Sky Sports: "I feel a great sense of disappointment at the way we conceded the goal, but credit is also due to them for the brilliant final touch that Morgan (Rogers) struck.

Speaking to the "BBC", he added: "It was a pleasure to watch our team play and compete, we saw a standout individual performance, and the atmosphere in the stadium was wonderful. I am interested in our reaction. We demand more dynamism, effectiveness and attacking intent, and you saw that today."

He turned to Arsenal's attack: "We were without players for six months, and five months, and Saka for three and a half months, and Havertz for seven months. And yet the team's performance was astonishing last season."

New signing Christos Tzolis also drew praise. "He was astonishing again," said Arteta. "He showed that, his level of threat, his work rate and his decision-making are wonderful to watch."

Goalkeeper David Raya earned a mention too: "That save he made against Estevao with that individual piece of skill. His presence and the way he claims every cross one by one are extremely valuable."

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