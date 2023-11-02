AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey confirmed that legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will visit India in November.

Wenger to visit India in November

Will stay in India between November 19 to 23

AIFF set to host Wenger with ISL and I-League clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? Wenger will visit India in the capacity of FIFA Chief of Global Football Development on November 19 and stay in the country until November 23. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran met the former Arsenal boss in Australia in August where his visit was confirmed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Initially, it was decided that the three-time Premier League-winning manager would visit India in the second week of October but his travel later got postponed by a month.

WHAT THEY SAID?: On Wednesday, Chaubey shared the news of Wenger's visit as he tweeted, A big thank you to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for his keen interest in Indian Football via his office, we now have confirmation on Arsene Wenger’s India visit from 19-23 Nov. I wish to bring in ISL, ILeague club owners & football NGOs for a spl session hosted by Indian Football.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR THE INDIAN FOOTBALL TEAM? The Indian football team will be next seen in action on November 16 when they take on Kuwait in their first match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.