Arsene Wenger considers challenging Gianni Infantino in FIFA presidential election

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Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is expected to make a final decision this week on whether to run against Gianni Infantino in the FIFA presidential election. The 77-year-old is being heavily lobbied by key stakeholders, including UEFA, ahead of the November 18 deadline.

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Wenger lobbied by UEFA to challenge Infantino

Arsene Wenger is weighing up a dramatic bid to stand against Gianni Infantino in the upcoming FIFA presidential election. Reports from various sources, including Sky Sports and The New York Times, reveal that the former Arsenal manager is expected to make his final decision in the coming days ahead of the November 18 declaration deadline.

Wenger has served as FIFA's chief of global football development since November 2019, but key stakeholders, led by UEFA, are lobbying the 77-year-old to put himself forward as an alternative candidate.

European governing body chiefs have reportedly lost faith in Infantino following recent controversies surrounding FIFA's commercial proposals.

FFE fallout distances Wenger from Infantino

Infantino's leadership came under intense scrutiny after the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal—which aimed to sell stakes in commercial operations and the World Cup to private investors—was launched and subsequently scrapped.

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Wenger publicly distanced himself from the project on August 4, issuing a clear statement regarding his stance on governance.

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"I was not involved in its conception," Wenger stated. "The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity."

Campaign rules and contract situation at FIFA

Wenger was a notable absentee from the FIFA Management Committee meeting in Rabat on August 5, where leaders rallied around Infantino, though he was recently pictured alongside the FIFA president in Baku.

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With Wenger's current FIFA contract expiring at the end of the year, standing for the presidency would prevent him from continuing in his development role into 2027, as he would need to campaign on a distinct platform.

To officially enter the election in March next year, Wenger would require nomination backing from five member associations and pass FIFA eligibility tests.

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Decision imminent ahead of declaration deadline

Wenger, who earned legendary status during his 22-year tenure at Arsenal by winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, remains one of football's most respected figures globally.

Although beating Infantino would represent a significant challenge, Wenger would command widespread support across Europe and other confederations.

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A formal announcement is expected before November 18 as European football leaders await his answer.