Arsenal's Guendouzi says he 'has a lot to show' ahead of derby with Tottenham

The French midfielder says there's still a lot of work to do on his game, while praising his coaches' influence on and off the pitch

’s Matteo Guendouzi says he’s happy with his progress this season and that there's more to come, but has also acknowledged he has a lot to learn.

The Under-21 international has started all three of the Gunners’ Premier League matches so far this season, and has already made more than 50 appearances for the club, despite only being 20.

Arsenal won their opening two fixtures, over Newcastle and , before being brought back to earth after a 3-1 defeat to European Champions last weekend.

They face the team the Reds beat in last season’s final, , in the North London Derby on Sunday, and Guendouzi believes he has a lot to show, in that game and for the rest of the season.

"I'm really happy with how things have gone," Guendouzi told the club’s official website.

"This last season has been extremely important to me in terms of how I've played and the progress I've made.

"I'm really satisfied with how the season has been. Now of course in terms of the season to come, I feel like I've got a lot to show. There's a lot to learn too, in terms of the team dynamic and style of play.

"I feel like I need to work on my defensive and tactical positioning, being closer to the ball.

"It's something that I've been working on in training but also by watching videos of myself as well as studying the stats, and working with the coaches on a programme."

Guendouzi was signed from French Ligue 2 side L’Orient last summer by Unai Emery in the Spaniard’s first summer in charge at Arsenal.

The midfielder was fulsome in his praise for Emery, saying the former boss has had an impact on his game and his life off the field.

"Unai has really helped me, he gave me a lot of game time last season and this season as well,” the player added.

“My relationship with him is really based on a mutual trust.

"He's really invested a lot in my progress since I arrived at the club, which has been extremely important for me.

“He's given me a lot of advice on and off the pitch, which is something that I really appreciate. We talk a lot and this has helped me grow on a personal level but also within the team.”