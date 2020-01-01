‘Arsenal without Aubameyang is a frightening thought’ – Striker leaving would be ‘disastrous’, says Wright

The legendary former Gunners frontman is desperate to a see a prolific presence at Emirates Stadium commit to a contract extension in north London

The thought of being without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for 2020-21 is “frightening”, admits Ian Wright, with the Gunners warned it would be “disastrous” to let a prolific striker slip through their net.

The north London giants have been unable to get a key man tied down on fresh terms.

That is seeing questions asked of Aubameyang’s future, with the Gabonese frontman having sparked talk of interest from the likes of as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his current contract.

Mikel Arteta and Co are still hoping to put an extension in place at Emirates Stadium, with no indication having been offered that their club captain is looking to push for the exits.

Wright is hoping an agreement can be reached that suits all parties, as Arsenal have become so reliant on Aubameyang that operating without him has become a scary prospect.

The Gunners great told Premier League Productions of talks with a prized asset: “It’s so paramount, of paramount importance. Without his goals, Arsenal would be in a really desperate position.

“If you look at the goals he scores for Arsenal, he’s scored literally 50 per cent of the goals.

”He’s someone who had no problem taking the 14 shirt, that’s how confident he is.

“He’s coming up to 50 goals now in something like 75 games, it’s an unbelievable record for an Arsenal team which hasn’t been fantastic in his time.

“If you can get Arsenal’s creative players to get anywhere near as hungry and consistent as he’s been, then you’re talking about Arsenal getting in and around the top four.

“He’s been unbelievable, I don’t know what more to say about him. He’s been the most consistent Arsenal performer for some years now.

“It’s actually frightening to think of Arsenal without him if he does decide to leave.

“It’s something I haven’t thought that much about, but you’re thinking about it now because his contract is finishing now. But it would be a disastrous decision for Arsenal.”

Aubameyang has recorded 61 goals in 96 appearances for Arsenal, with 49 of those plundered in the Premier League across 74 outings in the English top-flight.