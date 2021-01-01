Arsenal vs Villarreal: Nwankwo Kanu issues emotional rallying cry

The Gunners legend is pumped ahead of Thursday’s semi-final second leg

Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu is pumped up ahead of the Gunners’ Europa League semi-final second leg against Villarreal on Thursday, and has issued an emotional rallying cry ahead of the fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s side were defeated 2-1 away in Spain in the first leg, but know they have their destiny in their own hands as they host the Yellow Submarine in Thursday’s second leg.

“Hello, this is Kanu,” the Nigeria great posted on his social handles on Thursday, while bedecked in a Gunners kit.

“Today is Arsenal semi-final game, come on you Gunners, come on boys, we need this, you know that,” he added, emotionally.

“We’ve got to win this, we’ve got to be in the finals, come on, let’s do it, Arsenal,” the Super Eagles great confirmed with a fist pump. “London is all red.”

Kanu knows what it takes to win Europe’s secondary club competition, having clinched the title—then called the Uefa Cup—with Internazionale in 1998 when they defeated Lazio in the final.

However, even though one of his compatriots—Samuel Chukwueze—will be representing the Yellow Submarine, Kanu has nailed his colours firmly to Arsenal’s mast.

The Gunners were undone by previous boss Unai Emery in the first leg—with Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol giving them a 2-0 lead—although Nicolas Pepe struck late to give the Londoners an away goal…and hope that they can progress.

Arsenal were reduced to 10 men in the first leg following the second-half red card for Dani Ceballos, although their opponents will also be without a suspended player in the second leg following Etienne Capoue’s red card.

The France international’s suspension could open the door for ex-Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin to step into the Villarreal midfield.

Arsenal will be without David Luiz, who has a hamstring injury, while Mohamed Elneny—who struck against Newcastle United at the weekend—has been overlooked for the starting XI.

Kanu is one of the most decorated African players in history, having also won a Champions League winner’s medal (with Ajax) to go alongside the Uefa Cup medal he clinched with Inter.

As well as being a two-time African Footballer of the Year, he also won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and an Olympic gold medal.