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Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-off time
Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, 24 November.
The Gunners come into the match after a league setback. They looked on course to win at Newcastle United for much of the game but had to settle for a 2-2 draw at the weekend. Noni Madueke rescued a point late on.
Arsenal remain top of the Premier League, still six points clear. But goalkeeper David Raya's injury is a concern after he had to come off against Newcastle. Mikel Arteta said Raya would undergo an MRI scan and could not yet offer a prognosis.
Dortmund arrive with considerably more momentum. Niko Kovac's side won 1-0 away to Borussia Monchengladbach in their latest Bundesliga match, having previously drawn 2-2 with Bayern Munich.
Dortmund sit in mid-table in the Champions League after their 2-1 win over Real Betis. Arsenal want to make up ground in front of their own fans and maintain their strong position.
The broadcast and live-stream details below explain how to follow the match.
This week's talking points: How have Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund fared?
Arsenal go into the match with three wins, a draw and a defeat from their last five games. They most recently drew 2-2 with Newcastle United, having previously beaten Hull City 1-0 and won 2-1 at Slavia Prague. They scored seven goals and conceded four in that run. Their EFL Cup exit against Fleetwood after a 1-1 draw takes the shine off that record.
Dortmund are unbeaten in their last five matches, with four wins and a draw. They most recently won 1-0 at Monchengladbach, having drawn 2-2 with Bayern Munich before that. They scored ten goals and conceded six in those five games, which also included a 3-2 DFB Cup win over Werder Bremen.
Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Line-ups
Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups
Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Form
Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|20
|5
|+15
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|7
|+6
|12
W
W
W
W
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|+5
|10
W
D
W
W
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|19
|6
|+13
|9
W
W
L
W
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|6
|+8
|9
W
L
W
W
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|6
|+6
|9
L
W
W
W
|7
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|7
|+5
|9
W
W
L
W
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|10
|+4
|9
L
W
W
W
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|7
|+4
|9
W
W
W
L
|10
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|9
W
L
W
W
|11
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|6
|+2
|9
L
W
W
W
|12
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|5
|+2
|9
W
W
L
W
|13
|4
|2
|2
|0
|12
|5
|+7
|8
W
D
D
W
|14
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|7
L
D
W
W
|15
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|6
W
W
L
L
|16
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|9
|+1
|6
W
W
L
L
|17
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|6
W
L
L
W
|18
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|6
W
W
L
L
|19
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|11
|-5
|5
W
D
L
D
|20
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|8
|+2
|4
L
W
L
D
|21
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|4
L
L
W
D
|22
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|4
W
L
D
L
|23
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
L
D
W
L
|24
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|4
L
W
L
D
|25
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|4
D
L
W
L
|26
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|3
W
L
L
L
|27
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|3
L
W
L
L
|28
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8
|14
|-6
|3
L
L
W
L
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|3
L
L
L
W
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|3
L
L
W
L
|31
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|3
L
L
W
L
|32
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|3
L
L
W
L
|33
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|16
|-12
|3
L
L
L
W
|34
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|1
L
D
L
L
|35
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|1
D
L
L
L
|36
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|17
|-16
|0
L
L
L
L