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Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, 24 November.

The Gunners come into the match after a league setback. They looked on course to win at Newcastle United for much of the game but had to settle for a 2-2 draw at the weekend. Noni Madueke rescued a point late on.

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League, still six points clear. But goalkeeper David Raya's injury is a concern after he had to come off against Newcastle. Mikel Arteta said Raya would undergo an MRI scan and could not yet offer a prognosis.

Dortmund arrive with considerably more momentum. Niko Kovac's side won 1-0 away to Borussia Monchengladbach in their latest Bundesliga match, having previously drawn 2-2 with Bayern Munich.

Dortmund sit in mid-table in the Champions League after their 2-1 win over Real Betis. Arsenal want to make up ground in front of their own fans and maintain their strong position.

The broadcast and live-stream details below explain how to follow the match.

This week's talking points: How have Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund fared?

Arsenal go into the match with three wins, a draw and a defeat from their last five games. They most recently drew 2-2 with Newcastle United, having previously beaten Hull City 1-0 and won 2-1 at Slavia Prague. They scored seven goals and conceded four in that run. Their EFL Cup exit against Fleetwood after a 1-1 draw takes the shine off that record.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last five matches, with four wins and a draw. They most recently won 1-0 at Monchengladbach, having drawn 2-2 with Bayern Munich before that. They scored ten goals and conceded six in those five games, which also included a 3-2 DFB Cup win over Werder Bremen.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Line-ups

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Form

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Head-to-head record

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Standings