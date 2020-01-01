Arsenal unleash Aubameyang and Saka on Masuaku’s West Ham

The Anglo-Nigerian returns to the Gunners’ starting XI as Mikel Arteta’s men take on the Hammers

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka have been listed in ’s starting line-up to face on Saturday evening.

The Gunners began their 2020-21 campaign on a winning note having silenced 3-0 at Craven Cottage, and they would be hoping to make it two wins out of two against David Moyes’ men.

Saka was an unused substitute against the Cottagers the last time out, however, he has been given the nod to start ahead of Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Aubameyang will lead Arsenal’s frontline at the Emirates Stadium, and he would be hoping to continue his impressive goalscoring run.

Despite giving a good account of himself in the opening day, ’s Mohamed Elneny will start from the bench alongside Anglo-Ghanaian Edward Nketiah and Cote d’Ivoire international Nicolas Pepe.

West Ham stuttered against losing 2-0 at home, Moyes and his squad would be drawing inspiration from their midweek 3-0 triumph over Charlton Athletic to get a positive result away from home.

To make that a possibility, he has handed a starting role to DR Congo international Arthur Masuaku alongside and prospect Issa Diop.