Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester City

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Sunday

After two successive defeats in the Premier League, know there is no more room for error ahead of Sunday's trip to .

With three games of the season remaining, sealing a spot in the top four is now out of Arsenal's hands following Wednesday night's 3-1 reverse at .

The Gunners have to rely on dropping points if they are to get back in the spots and even then they would need to win all three of their remaining matches to guarantee themselves a route back into Europe's elite competition.

The last time they met Leicester they ran out 3-1 victors at the Emirates in October thanks to an inspired display by Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal Injuries

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a doubt for the game after undergoing a small sinus procedure during the week.

It meant he had to sit out the defeat at Wolves on Wednesday and Arsenal are not sure if he will have recovered in time to face Leicester on Sunday.

Aaron Ramsey will be unavailable once again due to the hamstring injury he suffered against in the .

Denis Suarez is also expected to miss out again due to a groin problem, while long-term absentees Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin remain sidelined.

Arsenal Suspensions

Arsenal do not have anyone banned for the game.

Arsenal Potential Starting Line-Up

A lot will depend on whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is available again when it comes to Unai Emery's team selection.

If the Gabon striker is passed fit, Emery is expected to revert to a three at the back system, while pairing Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette together up front.

But if he misses out, then the Spaniard could stick with the flat back four formation he used at Wolves in midweek.

Arsenal are hopeful that Aubameyang will be available, however, with Emery keen to go with three centre-backs to give a bit of added protection to deal with the threat from the Leicester counter attack.

Nacho Monreal would move inside into the back three, with Sead Kolasinac coming back into the starting line-up at left wing-back.

Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka are expected to continue in the heart of the Arsenal midfield.

Leicester Team News

Leicester go into the game in good shape. Harvey Barnes could come back into the starting XI after his goalscoring exploits off the bench against West Ham last weekend.

Opta Match Facts

Leicester have won just one of their last 24 Premier League meetings with Arsenal (D7 L16), though it was in this exact fixture last season (3-1).

Arsenal haven’t lost consecutive away league games against Leicester since November 1983.

After a run of four consecutive Premier League victories, Leicester are winless in their last two under Brendan Rodgers (D1 L1).

Leicester have lost eight Premier League home games this season. They’ve only lost more in a single campaign in the competition in 1994-95 (10) and 2001-02 (9).

Arsenal have lost their last two Premier League games on a Sunday, last losing three such games in a row back in March 2013.

Arsenal have never lost a Premier League game that has kicked off at 12 noon, winning 15 and drawing four. Their last such match was a 5-1 win at earlier this season.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers hasn’t lost consecutive home league games at any of his clubs since September 2012, losing vs Arsenal and at Anfield as boss.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has won just two of his nine Premier League meetings with Arsenal (D3 L4), beating them with Swansea in January 2012 and Liverpool in March 2014. Just two managers have won as many as three Premier League games against the Gunners with each victory coming while in charge of a different club (Chris Hughton and Roy Hodgson).

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored three goals in his two league games against Leicester, averaging a goal every 40 minutes against the Foxes.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored six goals in his last seven Premier League games against Arsenal – only against Liverpool (7) has he scored more in the competition than he has against the Gunners (6). TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 12pm BST (7am ET) on Sunday April 28, and will be televised in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports. It was also be streamed on Sky Go. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States.