Arsenal target Soler hopes to spend rest of career with Valencia, says agent

The midfielder has been linked with the Gunners, but it doesn't appear he's desperate for a move away from the Mestalla

Carlos Soler would be more than happy to finish his career with despite talk of a transfer abroad, according to his agent.

Soler has been linked with in recent weeks with reports stating that Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the Spanish midfielder.

The 23-year-old, who can play centrally or on the wing, has been with Valencia since joining as a youth player in 2005, having made his first-team debut in 2016.

A key fixture in last season's triumph, Soler has made 141 total appearances for his boyhood club while scoring 11 goals

This campaign, Soler has scored three of those goals in 27 appearances as Valencia sit seventh in .

In December, Soler signed a four-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2023 with a release clause that was set at €150 million.

Despite interest from abroad, Soler's agent says his client expects to remain with Valencia for the foreseeable future.

"Carlos and his family would be delighted to end his career at Valencia," said Soler's agent, Rodri, on Radio Valencia.

"Having people in the house who love the house is what closes the circle.

"At the moment, Carlos really identifies with the club and the club identify with him.

"If I were Valencia, I'd look for players of that profile.

"It's clear that we can never say that Carlos will end his career at Valencia, but right now he's very comfortable [there] and his family is too."

While staying at Valencia is Soler's preferred option, things can change rather quickly in football.

Rodri alluded to that fact by admitting that there is still a chance that Soler could leave at some point, even if that's not on the player's radar currently.

"A different situation would only arise if it was something very good for him and also for the club," Rodri said.

"But I repeat that, right now, he and his family see themselves at Valencia forever."

Internationally, Soler has yet to earn his first senior cap for , although he won the U-21 Euros in 2019 after helping Spain finish runners-up in 2017.