Arsenal star Miedema becomes Netherlands' all-time leading scorer at just 22 years of age

The Gunners forward was on target during a meeting with Cameroon at the Women's World Cup and now has 60 goals for her country

forward Vivianne Miedema has become the ’ all-time leading goalscorer, with a brace against at the Women’s World Cup taking her to 60.

The Gunners star has become her country’s most prolific presence at just 22 years of age.

Having been handed her senior debut in 2013, Miedema has been a revelation in the final third of the field.

Across her 76 appearances for the Netherlands, she has now found the target 60 times.

Her most recent efforts came in a meeting with Cameroon.

Miedema broke the deadlock in their contest four minutes before half-time.

Cameroon snatched a surprise leveller two minutes later, but the Dutch eased home in the end.

Miedema wrapped up the scoring five minutes from the end, reaching a notable landmark in the process.

Miedema was expected to star at this summer’s World Cup in .

She has proven herself to be one of the most devastating forwards in the women’s game.

The Netherlands are hoping that she will remain a talismanic presence for them.

Victory over Cameroon on Saturday means that they top Group E.

Maximum points have been taken from two games and they are well on course to reach the knockout stages.

Miedema will continue to lead that charge.

She enjoyed a stunning domestic campaign with Arsenal in 2018-19 and has been able to maintain that form.

Article continues below

Her standards have rarely dropped since first bursting onto the scene.

Miedema initially starred at Heerenveen, before earning a high-profile switch to .

Arsenal snapped her up in the summer of 2017 and she has continued to go from strength to strength – with there the potential of much more to come at such a young age.