Arsenal star Aubameyang set to miss Southampton match as he sits out training

Arsenal look set to be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Southampton after he missed training on Friday.

The Gunners skipper did not report to London Colney for the Gunners’ final session ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

It is not clear at this stage why Aubameyang was absent on Friday, but there are suggestions that the 32-year-old could be unwell.

What’s the latest?

Arsenal’s captain was left on the bench against Everton on Monday night and was only brought on by Mikel Arteta for the closing stages of the 2-1 defeat.

He was tipped to return for Saturday’s game against Southampton, however, with Alexandre Lacazette failing to make an impact at Goodison Park.

Aubameyang was training as normal at the start of the week and was involved as late as Thursday.

But the forward, who has scored four league goals this season, missed Friday’s final warm-up session and was not present at the club’s training base throughout the day.

Arsenal would not comment on a reason for Aubameyang’s absence, but clubs are now being extra cautious with Covid-19 starting to have a significant impact across football once again.

Arteta denies rift

Aubameyang’s potential absence comes after Arteta played down talk he had fallen out with his star striker.

Speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of Arsenal’s game at Everton on Monday night, Gary Neville suggested there could be an issue between the pair after Aubameyang was left on the bench at Goodison Park.

But Arteta was adamant that was not the case.

“I have a very good relationship with my players,” he said. “Everyone has to understand that I always do the best for this club and for this team. And often if that can benefit any individuals, I will always do it.

“The decisions are not personal, the decisions are just to get performance, and the best out of the team. That’s it.”

