Arsenal player ratings vs Liverpool: Declan Rice and Kai Havertz end 14-year Anfield wait as Gunners go top

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Arsenal ended a 14-year wait for a Premier League win at Anfield, as Mikel Arteta's side edged Liverpool 1-0 on Sunday thanks to a monumental collective defensive effort.

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The decisive moment came in the 16th minute, when Martin Odegaard pounced on a loose Alisson pass and Declan Rice's low cross was turned in at the far post by Kai Havertz. Liverpool enjoyed 56% of the ball and 17 shots, but managed just one effort on target, a tame stoppage-time attempt from Bradley Barcola, though Florian Wirtz hit the bar and Alexis Mac Allister headed over a free chance before the break.

The win, Arsenal's 300th away from home in the Premier League, takes them three points clear at the top and ends Liverpool's five-game winning run.

Below, GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Anfield...

Goalkeeper & Defence

David Raya (7/10): Rarely tested, but was quick off his line to smother at Alexander Isak's feet and claimed several crosses as Liverpool piled bodies into the box. Booked in stoppage time for time-wasting.

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Jurrien Timber (7/10): Kept a tight leash on Bradley Barcola for long spells, though he was fortunate his first-half tug on Isak went unpunished. Booked in the 80th minute for his part in the flashpoint with Mac Allister.

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Ezri Konsa (8/10): Commanding at centre-back, twice denying Milos Kerkez in the box and repelling cross after cross. One loose touch aside, he barely put a foot wrong.

Gabriel Magalhaes (7/10): Led the defence well in William Saliba's absence and helped repel Liverpool's relentless crossing, even if his early theatrics after a tangle with Isak did him no favours.

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Riccardo Calafiori (7/10): Aggressive in the duel, made a vital interception to stop Barcola's cut-back and still found time to get forward, whipping in a dangerous low cross midway through the second half.

Midfield

Declan Rice (8/10): Made the overlapping run and delivered the perfect low cross for Havertz's winner, then raced back to snuff out Barcola after a sloppy Arsenal pass-out. A driving force at both ends.

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Bruno Guimaraes (7/10): Involved in the build-up to the goal and fizzed a ball across the six-yard box that Havertz just failed to reach, before making way on 62 minutes.

Martin Odegaard (7/10): His press on Alisson sparked the winning goal, and he kept his head amid Mac Allister's provocation before making way for Mikel Merino late on.

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Attack

Noni Madueke (7/10): Fed Rice for the goal and teed up the visitors' best second-half chance for Christos Tzolis, though he was booked for a foul on Barcola in the 55th minute.

Christos Tzolis (7/10): Involved in the goal and forced a sharp save from Alisson with a low drive, though he should have shot rather than squared when clean through on 68 minutes.

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Kai Havertz (8/10): Timed his far-post run perfectly to tap home Rice's cross and was a whisker away from a second moments later. Replaced by Viktor Gyokeres on 84 minutes.

Substitutes & Manager

Myles Lewis-Skelly (6/10): Made his 50th Premier League appearance off the bench, picked up a 72nd-minute booking for a clash with Isak and overhit a pass on a late counter.

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Viktor Gyokeres (N/A): Replaced Havertz on 84 minutes to give Arsenal a late outlet.

Piero Hincapie (N/A): Came on for Tzolis on 84 minutes to shore things up.

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Mikel Merino (N/A): Replaced Odegaard on 88 minutes to add height for the final siege.

Mikel Arteta (8/10): Claimed his first win at Anfield as a manager, 14 years after playing in Arsenal's last victory there. His side defended as a unit and saw the job through.