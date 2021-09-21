Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma has revealed his dream is to rub shoulders with the best in the Uefa Champions League and win a trophy with Mali.

The talented West African was consistently linked with a move away from the Seagulls in the last transfer window, with Arsenal and Manchester United believed to be interested.

But a move did not happen for the 25-year-old who believes it was not his time to leave his current team.

"The most important thing for me is to play football; I am just happy when I play football, the rest is handled by my agent, it is his job. Football is all about going step by step and it is all I am trying to do," Bissouma told Brighton's media team.

"If I didn't go [last] summer, maybe it is because it was not my time to go; my time will come.

"I am happy at Brighton, I am happy to play football and I enjoy it. My dream is like every player's; I want to play in the top league like the Champions League; I want to win it and maybe win the World Cup with my national team.

"The best thing is to win a trophy with my country and club as well... I want to compare myself with top players in top leagues like the Champions League. That is my dream."

Bissouma has been instrumental for his team in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

They are so far placed fourth on the table with 12 points from the five matches they have played. Brighton are just a point behind joint leaders Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, who are on 13 points.

The Mali international played a vital role in helping the Seagulls collect maximum points in a 2-1 win over Leicester City at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday.

Neal Maupay opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 35th minute before Danny Welbeck nodded in a Leandro Trossard cross to make it 2-0 in the 50th minute.

Leicester scored their only goal in the 61st minute courtesy of Jamie Vardy, who converted a Youri Tieleman's cross before VAR denied Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi for offside.