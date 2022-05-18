'Emery and Arteta' - How have Arsenal managers performed after the Arsene Wenger era?
Arsenal last played a UEFA Champions League match on March 7, 2017, in the second of their Round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich. They lost both the legs 5-1 and were ousted from the competition.
Since the 2015/16 Premier League season, Arsenal have never finished among the top four teams in the league. And this season, with the defeat against Newcastle United in midweek, it is looking unlikely that they will finish in the top four, barring a miraculous turn of events on the final matchday.
In the last 12 seasons, Arsenal finished in the top four on six occasions and all of them were under their legendary manager Arsene Wenger. Only in the final two seasons of Wenger, the Gunners finished fifth and sixth respectively.
Editors' Picks
- Over to you, Stevie! Liverpool set up Gerrard for final-day heroics after keeping title race alive
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- Thank you, Jake! Why Daniels' decision to come out can change football for the better
- Arsenal’s big mistake? Guimaraes exposes Gunners transfer failure as inquest into Champions League collapse begins
Since the French manager left the club, three people have sat on the hot seat namely, Unai Emery, Freddie Ljungberg as a caretaker manager and now Mikel Arteta. In the post-Wenger era, Arsenal have finished fifth, eighth and eighth respectively and are currently on the fifth position.
How have Arsenal performed in the post-Arsene Wenger era?
Manager
Stint
Matches
Wins
Draws
Losses
Trophies
League position
Unai Emery
May 2018 - November 2019
78
43
16
19
None
5th (2018-19), 8th (2019-20)
Freddie Ljungberg (caretaker)
November 2019 - December 2019
6
1
3
2
None
8th (2019-20)
Mikel Arteta
December 2019 - present
128
70
22
36
FA Cup (2019–20), Community Shield (2020)
8th (2019-20), 8th (2020-21), 5th (2021-22)*
How did Arsenal perform in the Arsene Wenger era?
Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 seasons where he won the title on three occasions - one of which was unbeaten (2003-04) - made them finish runners-up six times and overall they finished in the top four in 20 out of the 22 seasons he was at the helm.
Season
Wins
Draws
Losses
League position
1996/97
19
11
819
3
1997/98
23
9
6
1
1998/99
22
12
4
2
1999/20
22
7
9
2
2000/01
20
10
8
2
2001/02
26
9
3
1
2002/03
23
9
6
2
2003/04
26
12
0
1
2004/05
25
8
5
2
2005/06
20
7
11
4
2006/07
18
11
8
4
2007/08
24
11
3
3
2008/09
20
12
6
4
2009/10
23
6
9
3
2010/11
19
11
8
4
2011/12
21
7
10
3
2012/13
21
10
7
4
2013/14
24
7
7
4
2014/15
22
9
7
3
2015/16
20
11
7
2
2016/17
23
6
9
5
2017/18
19
6
3
6