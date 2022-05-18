Arsenal last played a UEFA Champions League match on March 7, 2017, in the second of their Round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich. They lost both the legs 5-1 and were ousted from the competition.

Since the 2015/16 Premier League season, Arsenal have never finished among the top four teams in the league. And this season, with the defeat against Newcastle United in midweek, it is looking unlikely that they will finish in the top four, barring a miraculous turn of events on the final matchday.

In the last 12 seasons, Arsenal finished in the top four on six occasions and all of them were under their legendary manager Arsene Wenger. Only in the final two seasons of Wenger, the Gunners finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Since the French manager left the club, three people have sat on the hot seat namely, Unai Emery, Freddie Ljungberg as a caretaker manager and now Mikel Arteta. In the post-Wenger era, Arsenal have finished fifth, eighth and eighth respectively and are currently on the fifth position.

How have Arsenal performed in the post-Arsene Wenger era?

Manager Stint Matches Wins Draws Losses Trophies League position Unai Emery May 2018 - November 2019 78 43 16 19 None 5th (2018-19), 8th (2019-20) Freddie Ljungberg (caretaker) November 2019 - December 2019 6 1 3 2 None 8th (2019-20) Mikel Arteta December 2019 - present 128 70 22 36 FA Cup (2019–20), Community Shield (2020) 8th (2019-20), 8th (2020-21), 5th (2021-22)*

How did Arsenal perform in the Arsene Wenger era?

Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 seasons where he won the title on three occasions - one of which was unbeaten (2003-04) - made them finish runners-up six times and overall they finished in the top four in 20 out of the 22 seasons he was at the helm.