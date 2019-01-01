Arsenal-linked Carrasco calls for end to Dalian Yifang 'problem'

After being suspended by his club, the Belgian winger - who is thought to be on the Gunners' radar - wants things sorted out

Reported transfer target Yannick Carrasco has insisted he wants to help Dalian Yifang and is eager for his situation to be resolved after being suspended by the club.

The international was suspended by the Chinese Super League side after missing a match and training "for no reason" amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Dalian Yifang have called for Carrasco to return "within three days" while imposing fines and a suspension.

Carrasco, who has scored 14 goals in 35 Chinese Super League games since joining, wants to see the situation sorted out.

"The attitude of some club's leaders and team-mates towards me is incomprehensible to me given my commitment and performance with the team so far," he wrote on Twitter.

"The team needs me and I want to help the team. This problem need to be solved."

Carrasco has been strongly linked with a return to Europe, namely the Gunners, having previously played for and .

The 25-year-old winger has showed flashes of great ability at both his previous clubs, even scoring the equaliser for Atletico Madrid in the 2016 final in Milan, cancelling out Sergio Ramos’ opener for bitter rivals , although Atletico went on to lose on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal are rumoured to be in the market for a winger, with the club boasting few senior options in wide areas at present, and have been linked with an array of wide players such as Ryan Fraser, Hakim Ziyech and Ivan Perisic.

Alex Iwobi’s end product has often been called into question, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan has struggled to make an impact and his future is up in the air after a lacklustre season.

The Gunners do have an array of young talent in the form of returning loanees Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe – although the latter is set to go back to Leipzig on loan – as well as talented academy prospects Bukayo Saka and Xavier Amaechi.

Dalian Yifang are 11th in the Chinese Super League and host Tianjin Tianhai on Sunday.

Their upcoming opponents are rock-bottom of the league with just one win and eight points from their first 13 games, failing to win their last seven in a row in all competitions with two draws and five defeats.