Arsenal are one of the established powerhouses of top-flight English and European football. Week in, week out, the Gunners are in the spotlight—both on the pitch and in the media. Yet, for fans eager to follow every competitive fixture, a little guidance is essential: domestic and continental broadcast rights are fragmented across multiple platforms. We’ve broken down the schedule to show you which channels matter and where you can be sure not to miss a single match.

Arsenal FC, all broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting the Gunners’ matches live on TV and via livestream?

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Watch Arsenal FC in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield on TV and via livestream.

In Germany, Sky retains the Premier League rights and broadcasts every match live, either as a single fixture or in the popular multi-game channel. Arsenal’s matches are therefore fully covered. For streaming, subscribers can use Sky Go or the standalone WOW service.

Subscriptions start at €24.99 per month, granting access to the Premier League, domestic cups and more. For fans who prefer a single match, Sky Go delivers every Arsenal fixture in high definition, while the WOW streaming service offers the same content without a satellite dish. Both platforms feature intuitive interfaces, multiple device support and on-demand highlights, ensuring that supporters can watch the Gunners wherever they are. Beyond the domestic schedule, Arsenal’s run in the Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield is also covered live. European matches are included in Sky’s comprehensive rights package, meaning that every kick of the campaign can be viewed through a single subscription. In short, German viewers have clear, reliable options to follow Arsenal. Sky’s established infrastructure and the flexibility of WOW provide multiple entry points, so fans can choose the plan that best fits their viewing habits. With the season underway, signing up early ensures that no goal or dramatic comeback is ever missed.

From the 2025/26 campaign onwards, Sky has significantly expanded its English-language portfolio. In addition to the Premier League, the broadcaster will also carry the Carabao Cup live, ensuring comprehensive coverage of Arsenal’s potential runs in the League Cup.

The historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, meanwhile, will be shown exclusively on DAZN, ensuring that every single one of Arsenal’s potential runs to silverware is covered in full. For fans prioritising comprehensive domestic cup coverage, DAZN’s live broadcasts represent the only way to follow the Gunners’ complete journey through both the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

Fans can secure every kick by selecting the appropriate DAZN package. In the Champions League, rights are shared. Most of Arsenal’s European campaign will stream on DAZN, while Amazon Prime Video will broadcast one standout Tuesday-night match each week, including any games featuring English clubs.

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In the Champions League, rights are shared: most of Arsenal’s European nights will stream on DAZN, while Amazon Prime Video secures one Tuesday-night showpiece, occasionally featuring an English club.

From 2027/28, the landscape shifts again as Paramount+ enters the fray and secures the bulk of Champions League coverage, with full details of that deal available here.

Should Arsenal reach the Champions League final, the match will, as customary, also air on free-to-air television; in Germany, ZDF holds those rights.

Amazon Prime Video is giving fans exclusive access to Tuesday’s marquee Champions League fixture, and this comprehensive guide outlines everything needed to stream the contest live. As Europe’s elite clubs lock horns, the platform’s premium coverage will deliver high-definition picture quality, multiple audio options and real-time statistics—all designed to place viewers on the touchline. For those unable to watch the broadcast directly, SPOX’s live ticker provides second-by-second updates, expert analysis and goal notifications, ensuring that supporters never miss a moment of the action. Whether accessing the match through a smart TV, smartphone, tablet or gaming console, Prime Video’s intuitive interface makes it simple to start watching instantly. New subscribers can sign up for a free trial, granting full privileges to the entire Champions League schedule, plus an extensive library of on-demand sports and entertainment content. With kick-off approaching fast, now is the moment to secure a Prime Video account and prepare for a front-row seat to the continent’s most prestigious club competition.

Arsenal FC, all broadcast details at a glance: SPOX’s live ticker

We provide live updates for numerous Champions League matches and selected top Premier League fixtures, ensuring you never miss a goal, card or key moment. You can find the live tickers here.

Arsenal FC, all broadcast information at a glance: The club profile