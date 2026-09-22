"There was only one team today that tried to play football," declared a visibly annoyed Fabian Hürzeler at the start of March at the press conference after his side's game against Arsenal. The Brighton & Hove Albion coach had a point. For almost the entire match against the Gunners, the Seagulls looked the better and more dominant side.

They just couldn't find a goal, which is why the scoreboard ended up showing a 1-0 defeat. Brighton had the edge over the Londoners in virtually every relevant statistic. But Hürzeler's team failed to turn their many chances into anything tangible. One moment of brilliance from Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, helped by a bad mistake from Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, settled it and gave the Gunners a narrow win.

Hürzeler did not stop at a dry assessment after the final whistle. He took direct aim at the way Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sees football and sets up his expensively assembled London side. In doing so, he underlined just how starkly that approach jarred with the image of a supposedly superior Premier League leader.

"I will never be a coach who tries to win like that. If they become champions, nobody will ask how they did it. You can really feel that they do everything to win," said the German, before adding questioningly to the journalists present: "If I were to ask everyone in this room: 'Did you really enjoy that football match?', maybe one person would raise their hand because he's a huge Arsenal fan. But otherwise, certainly nobody."

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Brighton and Hürzeler dismantle Arsenal

Back then, there were already signs of the kind of football Hürzeler wanted his side to play. The 33-year-old took charge of the Seagulls in the summer of 2024 and the club's bosses immediately handed him a long-term five-year contract, fully aware it would take time for his ideas to take hold on the pitch. Even so, Brighton's steady development under the German has been impossible to miss.

At the start of Hürzeler's reign, the back line was an obvious Achilles heel and technically superior opponents kept handing them heavy beatings. Over time, though, the coach has increasingly found a balance between attack and defence.

Last weekend, Arsenal of all teams got a first-hand look at what that can look like when it clicks almost perfectly. Brighton swept aside the previously unbeaten league leaders 3-0 at the Falmer Stadium, producing a footballing and above all tactical masterclass.

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Brighton execute Fabian Hürzeler's plan perfectly

From the first minute, the Seagulls pinned the Londoners back with ferocious pressing and stopped the Gunners from ever settling into their possession- and control-based game. Brighton's front line sometimes pressed Arsenal's defenders as deep as their own penalty area. They blocked simple passing lanes intelligently, swarmed the player on the ball with a numerical advantage and, once the only route left for the Gunners was a long ball forward, won it back quickly through smart positioning.

David Raya alone failed to find a team-mate with three of his seven passes in the opening 15 minutes because Brighton kept putting the Spaniard under pressure and overloaded the middle of the pitch. That often left him with only a pass wide to full-backs Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori, who were also tightly marked, or an uncontrolled ball towards the centre circle.

That led to nine regains in the final third, the highest number by an Arsenal opponent since Liverpool in December 2023, also nine. Overall, Brighton have already produced 35 regains in the final third in the current competition, eight more than Everton, who rank second among all Premier League teams in this statistic.

Hürzeler gushes about his team in the highest terms

"What was decisive was that every player, when he went into a duel, always had the feeling that one of his team-mates was behind him," said Hürzeler, who praised his team in the highest terms for the faultless execution of his tactical concept. "If one player was beaten, the next (team-mate) was there. The question is: can you rely on each other on the pitch? Do you trust each other? Does everyone know their role at set-pieces? Are you always alert and fully there in every situation and every moment of the game?"

After the win against Arsenal, Brighton now boast the best attack in the league. After five matches, the Seagulls already have 16 goals, and in Premier League history only Manchester City in the 2022/23 season scored more in the opening five matchdays with 19.

Hürzeler's approach is also paying off at the back. In eight competitive matches so far, Brighton have already kept a clean sheet for the fifth time. Last season, they needed twice as many attempts to reach the mark of five clean sheets. "The most important thing is not to concede any goals at the back," said Hürzeler.

Arteta acknowledged that too. "From the very first throw-in", the Spaniard became aware of Brighton's extreme pressing. "The technical errors in our own half; we didn't observe any of the principles of play that you have to follow to get out of those man-against-man situations. We were constantly defending," said Arteta.

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Which players are particularly flourishing under Hürzeler?

Across the past transfer windows, Hürzeler has gradually built a team tailored exactly to his requirements. With Chema Andres, signed from VfB Stuttgart shortly before the transfer deadline, for example, the German coach has found the perfect type of player to win back the long balls launched from the opposition defence as quickly as possible.

The Spaniard, just under two metres tall and strong in the tackle, has the physical tools for it. He is also quick enough across the ground to provide the necessary cover against counter-attacks if the pressing trap further forward does not snap shut in time. Former Hamburg player Luka Vuskovic, signed in the summer from Tottenham Hotspur for €55 million, has also become an undisputed first-choice player in a very short time.

Former Germany international Pascal Groß is another key part of Hürzeler's system. He joined the south coast club last winter after being increasingly sidelined at Borussia Dortmund. Under his compatriot, the 35-year-old is enjoying something of a second spring with the Seagulls and, quite surprisingly, leads the Premier League scoring charts after five matchdays ahead of top stars Erling Haaland, Florian Wirtz and company, with three goals and four assists. Groß also scored the opener in the 3-0 win over Arsenal (31) and later set up Chema's goal for the final score (57).

"I feel very good, very comfortable. It's a good mixture of fitness, experience and the work with Fabian Hürzeler, a coach who uses me in a way that allows my strengths to come to the fore," Groß explained in an interview with kicker when outlining the reasons for his current outstanding form. Right now, the team are carrying out Hürzeler's demands almost perfectly. "We had our pressing and the resulting high regains to thank for some of the goals. Overall, we create a lot of chances," said the midfielder.

Above all, Groß is benefiting from having more freedom in the final third and being allowed to interpret his role in a more attacking way. "He is like good wine. The older he gets, the better he becomes," said Hürzeler. Groß does "things that you can't measure when he's on the pitch, but that we see every day on the training ground. He has the ability to create social cohesion between all our players. We have so many different nationalities and nations, and he has a feel for all these dynamics."

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Mikel Arteta holds out hand to Fabian Hürzeler in reconciliation

With things going so smoothly at Brighton, they moved up to third in the table after their third win, Hürzeler did not deliver another fiery speech this time. Unlike the meeting just under half a year earlier, he had little to throw at the opposition. Arsenal had played straight into the German's game plan and found hardly any answer over 90 minutes to Brighton's relentless pressing.

That left Arteta to face the press after the match and draw a line under the "dispute" between the two coaches. Unlike the previous meeting, when he had brushed off Hürzeler's comments with sarcastic remarks and made a bit of a mockery of them, the Spaniard had only praise and appreciation for his fellow coach on Saturday.

"I am here to give my opinion, to stand up for my club and to get the best out of my players. What happened is over. That is in the past. I have enormous respect for Fabian and for what he has achieved. What Brighton as a club are doing under him is simply remarkable," enthused Arteta.