Arsenal’s Aubameyang and Partey were ‘poor’ against Brighton - Wright

Ian Wright has revealed the players he feels were “poor” for Arsenal in their 0-0 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners went into the game oozing with confidence having beaten their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 last weekend, but they could not break down the Seagulls and in the end, had to settle for a point.

The Arsenal legend picked out Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey of Ghana as some of the players in the team’s starting XI who failed to sparkle.

The 32-year-old striker endured a game to forget as he did not have a single shot on target and was substituted in the 72nd minute for Alexandre Lacazette while Partey failed to click in the middle of the park.

Though the Black Star played for the entire 90 minutes, he was also yellow-carded after a reckless foul on the stroke of full time.

“It would be easy to get carried away with that result last week [the win over Tottenham] because they were fantastic but this was a very well-drilled Brighton side in difficult conditions and a very young Arsenal side,” Wright said on BBC’s Match of the Day as quoted by Metro.

“I thought Aubameyang today, unfortunately, was poor, I thought Partey was poor. I thought Martin [Odegaard] didn’t play very well. We know what Brighton are going to do, we need to keep the ball and get the counter-attack going. We could not do that today.

“Everything was bouncing off Aubameyang. When he got into opportunities he couldn’t quite get it out of his feet. It just wasn’t happening for him. It was an off day; we saw how sharp he was last week.”

Wright has further explained why he thinks French striker Lacazette deserved to start in the away game.

Article continues below

“This kind of game suits him [Lacazette] more. He links the play better. We didn’t punish them and it was in those moments [on the counter] that we lacked quality,” Wright continued.

“In the end, I think it’s a fantastic point for Arsenal with the way the team is, it’s a young team, it’s a good point, it’s much better than I thought it would be in the end.”

Arsenal are now placed ninth on the 20-team table with 10 points from seven matches while Brighton remained fifth with 14 points from seven outings.