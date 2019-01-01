‘Arsenal are embarrassing at the back’ – Seaman sees ‘a lot of stuff’ for new boss to sort

The legendary former keeper admits it hurts him to see the Gunners in their current state, with Unai Emery having left a big building job for someone

David Seaman admits there is “a lot of stuff that needs sorting out” at , with the need to address an “embarrassing” defensive unit considered to be a top priority for whoever is handed the managerial reins.

The Gunners find themselves without a head coach following the decision to relieve Unai Emery of his duties at the Emirates Stadium.

Freddie Ljungberg, who earned plenty of favour with the Gunners faithful as a player, has been placed in interim charge of first-team affairs and oversaw a 2-2 draw with Norwich on Sunday.

Arsenal were lucky to leave Carrow Road with a share of the spoils, having seen the visitors spurn a number of gilt-edged chances, and leaks at the back continue to undermine the efforts of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Co at the opposite end of the field.

Legendary goalkeeper Seaman admits the Gunners have become shambolic when it comes to keeping opponents out, but that is not their only fault.

In his eyes, whoever is asked to succeed Emery – with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Mikel Arteta said to be in the frame – there is a serious rebuilding project to take on in north London.

The Arsenal legend, who helped to establish domestic dominance in his day, told talkSPORT: “It does hurt. When we were there we were expected to win trophies, not just go for the top four.

“The fans were told [Arsenal were] moving to the Emirates to be a bigger and better club and things haven’t worked out.

“There’s a lot of stuff that needs sorting out, obviously the manager but the team needs sorting as well.

Article continues below

“We just look so bad at the back and it’s frustrating that nothing has been done. And we’re not just leaking goals, we’re giving so many chances away as well. It’s embarrassing.”

Arsenal will be back in Premier League action on Thursday when they take on at home, and could have slipped even further down the division by then.

As things stand they sit eighth in the English top-flight, with seven points separating them from the final qualification spot currently occupied by London rivals .