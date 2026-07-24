Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
England Training Session - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Translated by

Arsenal and United go head-to-head in the race to sign Premier League star

Arsenal
Manchester United
Aston Villa
O. Watkins
Premier League
England

A three-way race narrows after a foreign offer is rejected

Ollie Watkins looks set to be one of the summer's most talked-about names. Manchester United and Arsenal are watching the Aston Villa striker closely, and the 30-year-old has drawn wide interest from clubs across England and Europe.

Villa have already blocked an ambitious move from Fenerbahce, according to Britain's "The Sun". The Turkish club were preparing a £30 million (€35m) bid for the England international, but Villa shut the door immediately, making it categorically clear they would not part with him.

 Fenerbahce had hoped to tempt Watkins with a three-year contract worth between £7.5m and £8.5m a year.

Arsenal, though, are serious. Reports of Gabriel Jesus's possible exit have grown, and Mikel Arteta wants attacking alternatives. Watkins sits top of the Gunners' list.

United are watching too, but from a different angle. Joshua Zirkzee could leave for Serie A, and that prospect is pushing the Red Devils to explore new options up front. Should the Dutchman join Juventus or Roma, United are expected to table an official offer for Watkins.

Money may decide the whole thing. Sources suggest Villa could entertain offers around £40m, and the financial muscle of Premier League clubs is emerging as the factor most likely to break their resolve to keep their star.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google