Wout Weghorst went straight into the starting XI after arriving at FC Twente for the Europa League qualifier against Ferencváros, but it was not an outright success. Even so, he will keep his place for the return leg, as John van den Brom confirmed at the press conference.

That call is not universally supported. Many Twente fans believe Sam Lammers should start through the middle, and the journalists present last week agreed. Van den Brom, though, has no interest in that debate, and he made that clear again on Wednesday.

"I’m never usually like this, but if you ask the same question three times, I get irritable," said the Twente manager. "It’s annoying when that is then broadcast just like that. We made a decision to play with Wout because we felt his chance could easily come."

Lammers is convinced of his own quality too, and he showed it last week with a hat-trick in a friendly against FC Emmen. "He responded brilliantly," Van den Brom said. Still, that does not change the fact Lammers, Twente's first-choice striker last season, is frustrated.

"Of course he is angry and frustrated. I spent enough time on the bench as well," said Van den Brom. "If you don’t come on, you’re pissed off, and that’s how it should be. But they are completely different types of player. They can both help us."

For the return leg, though, Twente will stick with the plan built around Weghorst. "Wout was constantly battling with two big central defenders, but he still manages to get himself into the right positions. Then that ball has to come as well. The understanding can, no, must be better."

"I don’t want to give everything away, because there are Hungarians in the room here as well, but I think we are working on things a lot together. There are a great many possibilities around Wout. I think tomorrow you will see how we are going to shape that. Wout is a predator in the box. It is a shame that it did not come off properly last week," Van den Brom concluded.

Twente must overturn a 2-1 deficit away in Hungary in Thursday's return leg. Do that and they will reach the third qualifying round of the Europa League. Lose and they will have to try to qualify for European football through the qualifying rounds of the Conference League.