Jed York, the principal owner of the San Francisco 49ers in the National Football League and co-owner of Leeds United and Glasgow Rangers, has suffered a legal blow. Police arrested him in the state of Ohio in connection with a case relating to prostitution.

Official documents show that police detained York in the city of East Palestine, Ohio, after he responded to a fake advertisement on a prostitution website. The site formed part of a police sting operation, and York had agreed to meet a woman in exchange for 140 dollars.

Officers had infiltrated the website and posted the fake advertisements. They then caught York as he headed to the agreed location, where they found on him the phone used to arrange the alleged meeting.

The initial charge was soliciting prostitution. Under an agreement with the prosecution, though, the case ended with the charges reclassified as disorderly conduct and possession of criminal tools.

York pleaded not guilty to both charges. Authorities in Columbiana County reported the confiscation of 160 dollars from his possession and transferred the amount to a task force combating human trafficking in the Mahoning Valley, in line with the agreement.

According to the documents, York also completed online training, though they did not disclose the nature of the programme he underwent.

The National Football League confirmed in a statement that it was aware of the case. It would review the matter in accordance with the personal conduct policy in force in the competition.

The San Francisco 49ers, for their part, said the case had become a legal matter that had been settled, and would make no further comments at this time.

A court sentenced York to two days in prison along with a financial fine of 1,150 dollars, bringing the case to a legal conclusion after a series of procedures that began with his arrest in Ohio.

York ranks among the most prominent names in American sport. He took up the position of chief executive of the San Francisco 49ers in 2010, and he also owns a stake in Leeds United and Rangers. His personal fortune is estimated at around 500 million dollars, while his family's wealth reaches around 8.5 billion dollars.