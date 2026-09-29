Arnold in the starting line-up and Bellingham on the bench: Tuchel tries a new combination against the Czech Republic

Thomas Tuchel has named his England side for Tuesday evening's clash with the Czech Republic in the second round of the UEFA Nations League.

The Three Lions began their European campaign last Saturday with a 3-2 defeat to Spain at Wembley.

Tuchel has put his faith in an attacking quartet of Harry Kane, Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka against the Czechs. Jude Bellingham starts on the bench.

Injuries rule out both Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly for tonight's game. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold comes into the side after missing the Spain match.

The German has handed starts to several players who sat out against Spain, testing a new combination that includes Alexander-Arnold, Trevoh Chalobah and Lewis Hall alongside Rogers.

England's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Trafford.

Defence: Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Chalobah, Hall.

Midfield: Anderson, Lewis Skelly, Rogers.

Attack: Saka, Gordon, Kane.

The Czech Republic arrive in the same boat, having lost their opener 2-1 to Croatia.



