Arne Slot has made up his mind. The former Liverpool manager will not take charge of Saudi side Al-Ahli next season as a successor to German coach Matthias Jaissle.

Press reports had confirmed Jaissle handed in his resignation at Al-Ahli today, Thursday, clearing the way for him to take over at Newcastle United next season in place of former boss Eddie Howe.

According to those reports, the Saudi club had placed Slot at the top of their shortlist to replace Jaissle, alongside other names such as Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira.

Fabrizio Romano thinks otherwise. The Italian journalist confirmed that Slot is not considering the Al-Ahli job, nor the national teams that have approached him since he left Liverpool.

Writing on his personal account on the "X" platform, Romano explained that the Dutchman wants to return to one of Europe's major leagues and is waiting for the right opportunity to do so.

Slot walked away from Liverpool at the end of last season after two campaigns at the helm. In the first, he delivered the Premier League title, ending a five-year wait.

Jaissle, for his part, spent three seasons with Al-Ahli after replacing South African Pitso Mosimane in 2023. He led the team to two AFC Champions League Elite titles and the Saudi Super Cup, their first in nine years.