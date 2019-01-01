Arnautovic hits out at European media in Shanghai SIPG unveiling

The Austria international felt badly treated during his time in Europe and says he has big ambitions to fulfil in China

Marko Arnautovic insists he always gives his all and criticised the European media for suggesting otherwise following his move to Shanghai SIPG.

Arnautovic left West Ham on Monday, joining the Chinese Super League champions for a reported fee of £22 million ($28m).

The 30-year-old only signed a new five-year deal at London Stadium in January , with West Ham handing Arnautovic the bumper contract after he initially submitted a transfer request amid interest from a then unnamed Chinese side.

However, Arnautovic scored just twice following the saga, with his commitment at times called into question.

But on his presentation as an SIPG player, Arnautovic hit back, claiming the media's portrayal of his attitude is inaccurate.

"They do not train with me, they do not play with me, but they just write something," the former and forward said.

"Maybe that's the characteristic of European media, the truth is that I always give everything to my team, I never spare myself.

"I'm here to work hard, I want to do my part so the club can achieve all of its goals."

Arnautovic is joining former playmaker Oscar at SIPG - who currently sit third in the Chinese Super League - while ex- star Hulk is also at the club.

"I feel they are very good people who really want to help me integrate into the team, and I feel very welcome," said Arnautovic, who will wear the number seven jersey previously taken by SIPG's record goalscorer Wu Lei, now at .

"Because of this meaning, I feel more pressure," Arnautovic responded when asked if he would be able to fill the void left by SIPG's former star winger.

"But I am ready for this challenge to make many goals and assists with this jersey and this number."

Arnautovic's move to brings his six-year stay in the Premier League to an end, the international having originally joined Stoke City from Werder Bremen in 2013.

West Ham are now reportedly keen to reinforce their options in forward areas, with Gonzalo Higuain and Sebastien Haller among a list of strikers the Hammers are interested in signing.