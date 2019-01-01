Aribo has the attributes to become a superstar – Rangers boss Gerrard

The 23-year-old midfielder has been spectacular for both club and country and the Gers boss has tipped him for greater success

manager Steven Gerrard believes Joe Aribo has all it takes to become a superstar, considering his impressive form.

The midfielder has hit the ground running since his summer switch from Charlton Athletic to the Ibrox Stadium outfit, scoring four goals in 17 appearances amid other dazzling displays.

His form earned him a call-up to the Super Eagles and has continued to shine for the three-time African champions since making his debut against last month.

Aribo scored a sublime goal last week for , helping the West Africans earn a famous 1-1 draw against .

Rangers boss and legend Gerrard has lauded the display and tipped the 23-year-old midfielder for success.

"The moment of the goal [against Brazil] and the type of goal, he will score them throughout his career because he's got all the attributes to make the box,” Gerrard told Rangers TV.

“He's got the soft feet in the box to create exciting things, and I still have to pinch myself that we got him here.

"Joe can be whatever he wants to be. If he stays as humble as he is, stays as professional and keeps showing effort and desire, Joe can make his career whatever he wants it to be."

Aribo returned to the Gers’ squad on Sunday against Hearts after missing their last three games due to a head injury.

The midfielder will hope to play a part when Rangers take on in a game on Thursday.