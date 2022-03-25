Argentina vs Venezuela: Team news, preview & streaming info

Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup while bottom-placed Venezuela are playing for pride in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier at Buenos Aires on Saturday morning (IST).

Unbeaten but seven points behind leaders Brazil (with a game in hand), Lionel Messi and co. will be looking to finish their qualifying campaign without a defeat.

Venezuela are likely to finish at the bottom if not for an unexpected win at La Bombonera.

What time does Argentina vs Venezuela start?

Game Argentina vs Venezuela Date Saturday, March 26 Time 5am IST

How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela on TV & live stream in India

In India, the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will neither be telecasted on TV nor streamed online in the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans in India will have to find alternate means of watching or following the match.

Argentina vs Venezuela: Team news

Lionel Messi is likely to start after recovering from COVID-19 but Lautaro Martinez is unavailable for the hosts after testing positive for the virus, with Paulo Dybala, Marcos Acuna, Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Gomez all out injured.

Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul are back from serving their bans.

Venezuela's Cristian Casseres returns from suspension. Jose Pekermen doesn't have any other major injury concerns while he may be tempted to continue with Salomon Rondon after the Everton forward scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 win win over Bolivia in January.

