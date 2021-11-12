Argentina vs Brazil: What is Diego Maradona's record against Brazil?

The great Diego Maradona is widely considered as one of the greatest Argentine players to have graced the game of football.

Maradona made his international debut for Argentina in 1977 and went on to represent his country till the 1994 World Cup. He had 91 caps for La Albiceleste where he scored 34 times.

While Maradona's journey with Argentina in international football has been fairly successful where he had guided them to World Cup triumph in 1986, when it comes to facing arch-rivals Brazil, his record is quite ordinary.

The Argentina legend faced arch-rivals Brazil on six occasions out of which Argentina won only once. They lost three games and drew once. He scored only one goal and provided one assist.

Here, we take a look at Maradona's record against Brazil.

What is Maradona's record against Brazil?