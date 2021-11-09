Argentina to Fujairah FC - What is Diego Maradona's record as a manager?
Diego Maradona is widely considered as one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the game. He had a 21-year-long, illustrious and eventful playing career during which he has won titles wherever he has played.
Maradona made his international debut for Argentine in 1977 and went on to represent La Albiceleste in 91 matches over 17 years. He played five World Cups for his country and guided the team to glory as a captain in 1986 and helped them reach the final in 1990 where they lost to West Germany 1-0.
At the club level, the Argentine played for Boca Juniors, FC Barcelona and Napoli. Out of the three clubs he had played for, Napoli is where he achieved the most titles. In Italy he won two Serie A titles, one Copa Italia, one Supercoppa Italiana and a UEFA Cup (now Europa League) title.
Although, as a player Maradona won almost every major trophy at the club and international level, when it comes to coaching, he had a fairly average experience.
In January 1994, he took charge of Argentine club Deportivo Mandiyu but the sojourn lasted for only six months during which the club managed to win just one match out of 12.
His next project as a manager came in 1995 when he took over Argentina giants Racing club as their head coach. But that journey also ended after just seven months and for 11 matches where the team managed to win just twice.
Later in his career, Maradona had the opportunity to manage the Argentina national side and he had led the side at the 2010 World Cup where La Albiceleste were ousted from the quarterfinal, losing to Germany 4-0.
Here, we take a look at the numbers of Maradona's coaching career.
How did Diego Maradona fare as a manager?
Team
Tenure
Matches
Wins
Losses
Draws
Win%
Deportivo Mandiyu
January 1994 - June 1994
12
1
5
6
8.33
Racing Club
May 1995 - November 1995
11
2
3
6
18.18
Argentina
November 2008 - July 2010
24
18
6
0
75
Al Wasl
May 2011 - July 2012
23
11
9
3
47.83
Fujairah
April 2017 - April 2018
11
7
1
3
63.64
Dorados
Sept 2018 - June 2019
38
20
9
9
52.63
Gimnasia de La Plata
Sept 2019 - Nov 2020
21
9
9
4
38.10