2021 Copa America Champions Argentina have already booked their place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup for the 13th consecutive time.

They are currently second on the points table behind rivals Brazil with 35 points from 15 qualifying matches. Although La Albiceleste still has three matches to play in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, they have managed to secure more points than they had in the last four qualifiers. In fact, since 2002 World Cup qualifiers, this is their best campaign.

In fact, this is the first time since the 1974 World Cup qualifiers, that Argentina have not lost a single game. The 35 points they have now is one point more than what they had in 2006 (the most points they had acquired until now in the last five qualifiers).

In the ongoing edition, Lautaro Martinez is Argentina's top goalscorer with seven goals to his name. He is tied on the second position in the overall goalscorers' list along with Luis Suarez and Neymar (in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers). Lionel Messi is La Albiceleste's second-highest scorer with six goals.

Although Argentina secured the most points in the ongoing qualifiers, the 2014 World Cup qualifiers was the only time in the last five editions that they topped the table. Brazil, though, did not participate in the qualifying rounds back then as they were the hosts.

Here, we take a look at Argentina's performance in the South American World Cup qualifiers in the last five editions.