Argentina has disappointed its fans on the eve of the World Cup

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina is preparing to defend the World Cup title it won in Qatar in 2022.

The 2026 World Cup draw has placed the defending champions in Group 10 alongside Algeria, Jordan and Austria.

The Albiceleste will fine-tune their preparations with friendly matches against Honduras and Iceland in the United States.

Spanish newspaper AS notes that the Albiceleste will defend their title without facing any elite opposition in the group stage.

Those matches against Honduras (66th) and Iceland (75th) will serve as the team’s final warm-ups before the tournament proper.

These fixtures will cap a preparation campaign that, according to critics, has lacked sufficiently challenging opposition outside official World Cup qualifiers and Copa América outings.

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