Mukesh Ambani cites Argentina example while paying tribute to father

Terms Messi's leadership as inspirational

Celebrates Reliance Family Day

WHAT HAPPENED? Ambani cited Argentina's World Cup triumph which took place step by step while describing how his father Dhirubhai built the Reliance empire. He compared his 'winning mentality' to that of La Albiceleste.

WHAT THEY SAID: Addressing the media, Ambani said, "All of you who watched it will agree that the Final game was the most thrilling in the history of the sport. But how did Argentina win the Cup? It is because of the combination of leadership and teamwork. Messi could not have won the Cup on his own.

"Similarly, the Argentinian team could not have won without Messi’s inspiring leadership. They faltered in the first game, but they did not give up. Ultimately, they won because they were breathing victory, dreaming of victory, and doing everything needed to achieve victory…until the last penalty shot. They were like Warrior Arjuna who could see nothing but the eye of the bird at which he had pointed his arrow. This is how our Founder Dhirubhai Ambani also built Reliance."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: La Albiceleste lifted the World Cup after a wait of 36 years as Lionel Messi scored seven goals in the tournament and became the first player in history to win the Golden Ball award.

