Are they romantically involved? Nora Fatehi breaks her silence and reveals the truth about her relationship with Yassine Bounou

Performing artist Nora Fatehi, of Moroccan origin and Canadian nationality, has ended the growing wave of speculation about her relationship with Morocco national team and Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. In a television interview, she affirmed that it amounts to nothing more than a "dear friendship" with one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

According to the "Erem News" website, Fatehi appeared this week on "The Kris Fade Show" to shut down rumours that had spread widely across social media over the past weeks. The speculation followed her repeated appearances alongside the Moroccan star on several public occasions.

Speaking categorically, the 34-year-old said her relationship with Bounou does not go beyond friendship. She thereby denied every report that had spoken of an emerging romance between them for months, ending the controversy their joint appearances had stirred up.

An exceptional journey to stardom

Born on the sixth of February 1992 in the Canadian city of Toronto, Fatehi grew up with an early passion for the performing arts and singing. At the age of twenty, she took a bold decision to move to India and begin her career in Indian cinema.

Fatehi settled in Mumbai between late 2012 and early 2013, making the upscale Worli district her home in a luxury apartment. Bollywood became her launching platform towards global fame.

The artist of Moroccan origin mastered Hindi fluently. That enabled her to work mainly in Hindi-language cinema, where she took part in numerous films that achieved wide popular success.

Breaking into Bollywood and achieving fame

Fatehi's acting career officially began in 2014 with the film "Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans". Her real fame, though, took shape thanks to her dazzling dance performances, which made her one of the most prominent dancers in contemporary Indian cinema.

In 2016, she featured as a contestant on the famous reality show "Bigg Boss" and also took part in the dance programme "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa". Both marked a decisive turning point in her rapid climb up the ladder of fame.

The defining moment of her career came in 2018 with the film "Satyameva Jayate". Her performance of the song "Dilbar" in its new version surpassed 20 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of release, becoming the first Indian song to achieve that record within India.

A global presence at the World Cup

Cinema was not the limit of Fatehi's fame. It stretched into the global sporting arena when, in October 2022, she was chosen to take part in the song "Light the Sky" for the World Cup in Qatar, a step that boosted her presence on the world stage.

Four years later, the Moroccan artist made a strong return to perform at the opening show of the 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. She stole the spotlight at the third opening ceremony, staged in her birthplace of Toronto at the BMO Field stadium ahead of the match between Canada and Bosnia.

Fame that transcends borders

Fatehi now commands a huge following of nearly 50 million on Instagram. That makes her one of the most famous influencers in the Arab world and India, handing her enormous reach on social media.

Years of wide fame in cinema and the performing arts came first. But her repeated appearances alongside Yassine Bounou in recent months dragged her into a completely new world, that of football and its vast fan base, expanding her fame in unprecedented fashion.

Their joint appearances stirred up an overwhelming wave of speculation about the nature of the relationship, especially after they were spotted together at several social and sporting occasions. Then Fatehi settled the controversy with her latest statements, describing Bounou as merely a "dear friend".