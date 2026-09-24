Sky Sports report that the German champions are weighing up a possible January move for the attacking midfielder. The British broadcaster says Bayern's decision-makers are increasingly concerned that other top clubs could step up their interest in Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise.

Bayern had already been linked with Olmo more than two years ago. In 2024, the Munich club were said to hold strong interest in the Spaniard, who instead chose to leave RB Leipzig for Barcelona. The Catalans paid €61 million for him.

Olmo's contract at Barca still runs until 2030, so Bayern would have to dig deep if they were to make a concrete move for the former Leipzig player. Sky Sports say it would take around €70 million to possibly prise Olmo away from the Spanish champions.

What role does Dani Olmo have at Barcelona?

Right now, Olmo is not an undisputed starter in Barcelona's star-studded attacking midfield, having started only three of their eight competitive matches so far this season under coach Hansi Flick. Even so, he remains an important part of the Blaugrana setup and has already produced three assists in his eight appearances so far in 2026/27. Overall, after around two years at Barca, he has 20 goals and 20 assists in 96 appearances.

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For Spain, meanwhile, Olmo first became a European champion and then world champion at the last two major tournaments. At the recent World Cup in North America, the 28-year-old was largely a regular in the No 10 role, providing two assists in eight tournament appearances.

Do Bayern Munich even need Dani Olmo?

Whether Bayern really need to spend that much on another attacking midfielder remains unclear. They already have both quality and depth there in Musiala, Olise, Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari and Lennart Karl. As things stand, there is absolutely nothing to suggest Musiala is set to leave, with the 23-year-old on a very lucrative contract that runs until 2030.

Last summer also brought repeated transfer rumours around Olise, with Real Madrid in particular reportedly very interested in the France international. However, Olise is still under contract at Bayern until 2029, and the club bosses led by board member for sport Max Eberl recently categorically ruled out a sale of the 24-year-old, declaring Olise unsellable.